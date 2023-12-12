The Boy and The Heron's Golden Globe nominations have fans rallying for the Oscars

The Boy and The Heron has been nominated in the “Best Motion Picture - Animation” category at the Golden Globes. Furthermore, popular composer Joe Hisaishi has been nominated for “Best Score” category as well. Needless to say, fans are quite happy to see their new favorite Studio Ghibli film being nominated for the Golden Globes.

The film not only did well in Japan, but also did quite well globally, taking the top spot in the US Box Office during its release weekend. The overall response from viewers has been great and fans are now rallying behind the film and its creators, hoping that it eventually goes to the Oscars.

Of course, the film making it to the Oscars isn’t particularly far-fetched, given the acclaim that it has received from critics.

Fans hope to see The Boy and The Heron on Oscar nominee list after Golden Globe nominations

The Golden Globe nomination was certainly a catalyzing agent for fans’ hopes of seeing this film in the Oscars.

Hayao Miyazaki has created some of the most beautiful films, each having a unique story that resonates with viewers, and The Boy and The Heron is no exception. As a result, netizens are now hoping that the film makes it to the Oscars.

One thing that has made its mark in the film is the soundtrack. Fans absolutely love the music score provided by Joe Hisaishi and are manifesting an Oscars win for the best soundtrack for him.

However, this will not be an easy feat as composers like Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer) and Daniel Pemberton (Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse) have also provided some impeccable scores that could be nominated for the Oscars.

That being said, only time will tell if The Boy and The Heron will be nominated for the Oscars. As per the event details provided by the Academy, the upcoming edition of the Oscars will take place on March 11, 2024.

The entire manga and anime community is now gearing up for the announcement of the nominees on January 23, 2024.

The Boy and The Heron is currently playing in theaters. The movie is unavailable on streaming platforms as of now. However, fans can expect it to arrive on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix in a few months.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.