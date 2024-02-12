One Piece Live Action wins two different 2024 Kidscreen Awards

Monday, February 5, 2024 saw the Kidscreen Awards 2024 winners be announced, which saw One Piece Live Action take home two different victories in varying key categories. Netflix’s adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series won the Best Design award in the Creative Talent category, and the Best in Class award in the Tweens/Teens Programming category.

The One Piece Live Action series was also nominated in the Best New Series award for the Tweens/Teens Programming category, but lost to Disney’s American Born Chinese series. Intriguingly, this is the same category which the series won Best in Class in, creating a somewhat contradictory claim there.

In any case, the One Piece Live Action’s performance at the Kidscreen Awards 2024 is an incredibly impressive one, and speaks to how successful the adaptation is. Unfortunately, fans have yet to receive any additional information on the second season for the series, which was initially announced as coming in September 2023 just weeks after the series’ premiere.

One Piece Live Action seemingly snubbed out of third award in confusing and contradictory choice

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the apparent contradiction in One Piece Live Action’s winning the Best in Class Award for the Tweens/Teens Programming category and its loss in the Best New Series award for the category is a confusing one. However, for whatever reason, those who decide on the winners for the Kidscreen Awards felt this distinction in recognition was an acceptable one.

In any case, the series’ two victories out of three total nominations still speaks to how enjoyable, popular, and high quality a production it is. This is especially contrary to the initial opinions fans shared, which saw most of the original manga’s fanbase skeptical that Netflix could actually pull it off. Flash forward a few months later, and fans are not only pleased with the series but crown it as having broken the curse of live action anime and manga adaptations.

Expand Tweet

This praise was further heaped onto Netflix specifically with the release of their Yu Yu Hakusho Live Action series in December 2023. While not quite as widely discussed or recognized as the adaptation of Oda’s series, those who did watch it praised it as similarly heavily and in similar veins to the way the One Piece Live Action was praised.

Oda’s original One Piece manga series first began regular serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997. The series is still ongoing and regularly serialized today, with at least a few years until its end per fan estimations. The series has currently compiled 1088 of its 1106 chapters into 107 volumes, 104 of which are currently available in English.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.