Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho live-action review: One of the greats, or yet another flop?

The fate of many live-action anime adaptations is usually either a mixed bag or a colossal failure with no in-between. Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho live-action adaptation was released on December 14, 2023. adapting the 30-year-old manga and anime Yu Yu Hakusho and feels very much like the former.

While the One Piece live-action adaptation garnered rave reviews, Yu Yu Hakusho's hasn't been so lucky, earning many mixed reviews. This is one of them, as the five episodes of the adaptation add their flavor to the series by mixing two arcs, changing up the lore and backstory, and having good enough fight choreography and performances to make up for the storytelling shortcomings.

Disclaimer: The following article will contain spoilers for the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series and the original series. All opinions are exclusive to the author.

Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho live-action is a mixed bag of great performances, good fight choreography, with too many changes

Some story arcs are truncated, others fused into one

Koenma and Team Toguro in Yu Yu Hakusho live-action vs. animation

To put the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series in layman's terms, it's heavily condensed. The series is much like the One Piece live-action series, in that it shortens and fuses the first two sagas: the first three episodes are the Spirit Detective Saga (Yusuke's Ordeal, Artifacts of Darkness, and Rescue Yukina), and the last two severely condense and recontextualize the Dark Tournament Saga.

There's turbulence with that truncation of arcs in the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action when compared to the original manga or the anime. Having to condense 66 anime episodes and 113 manga chapters into a five-hour live-action series means there are a lot of corners to cut or things to push aside. There are plenty that will potentially upset longtime fans.

One of these things is shortening the length of Yusuke's death. Yusuke's death plays out very much the same; he saves a kid from being killed by an oncoming truck. The problem is that he doesn't stay dead for more than that one episode in the live-action; in the anime and manga, his revival was much more involved and complicated.

This truncating hurts the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series' story and the menace of villains like Younger Toguro. In the anime, Younger Toguro menaces Yusuke multiple times throughout the Dark Tournament and the Rescue Yukina Arc. He nearly killed Yusuke by collapsing a building on him in his 60% form as an "invitation" to the tournament, and his 100%/120% form killed Genkai and Kuwabara in the finals.

Toguro was allowed to be intimidating due to the Dark Tournament arc lasting well over 61 chapters and 30 episodes and being a tournament with other participants. That length is important because it helps to show off how far Team Urameshi came and the impact of several twists in that arc, including Genkai and Toguro's past.

In the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series, the Dark Tournament is reduced to just Team Urameshi (sans Genkai) vs. Team Toguro for the amusement of rich villains. While the fights themselves are well choreographed, they lose impact by having Team Toguro just be hired guns without any kind of development. It also hurts the final battle since Younger Toguro's menace isn't given much time compared to Elder Toguro.

The omitted storylines range from crucial to non-essential

Several missing moments/stories in the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action

The idea of a straightforward adaptation vs. a remake of a story told some time ago is always going to have mixed opinions upon release. The Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series has this in spades due to remixing parts of the story and omitting several storylines in their respective sagas.

The Makai insects from the Maze Castle arc are the primary threats in the series, but they are the only thing from that part of the Spirit Detective Saga that is adapted. Genkai's tournament to train fighters is omitted, with Genkai training both Kuwabara and Yusuke almost immediately, despite retaining her rough exterior when training the two.

Related to point one is the truncation of the Artifacts of Darkness storyline. Yusuke's fight against Goki plays out very much the same, albeit in a different location, and Kurama's storyline does likewise. Where the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series falters is Hiei's storyline: it skips over his villainous phase and goes straight into his quest to find Yukina, which leads to things feeling rushed in places such as his acceptance of Team Urameshi.

Twitter user Vonstar on the Dark Tournament being skipped in the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action

Returning to the omission and recontextualization of the Dark Tournament arc and Maze Castle arc in the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action, it was more of a mistake for the former than the latter. In the latter, the core four of Team Urameshi come together as a team and bond while fighting the Saint Beasts, whereas they barely know each other for a couple days in this version. Hiei even abandons the team when they reach the island, saying he works alone.

In the Dark Tournament, a lot is revealed about the Toguros and Genkai. In the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series, it's brought up much earlier, around episode 3, and dilutes the impact of the revelation that Younger Toguro and Genkai knew each other. Genaki's death is also much more impactful in the original story, which had the time to develop her.

The special effects show the budget

The setting being mostly the human world is a cost-saving measure that loses a lot of the mystical and fantastical elements that made the series beloved. Granted, the original series had the bulk of its own story in the human world, but the trips to the demon world helped to add more to the series' world-building but probably would've required more CGI and trying to look convincing.

The special effects are a mixed bag. Some things, like the ethereal blue of the Spirit Gun, Goki's appearance, and the transformations that Elder Toguro and the possessed people go through, look appropriately real and like they're being interacted with in the same plane of reality as the actors.

The special effects in the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action

Toguro's final form in practice looks great and is as overmuscled as in the anime, though the head remaining human does lessen the impact slightly. The Black Dragon technique goes by too quickly, but Kurama's plant attacks look appropriately scary, and the Spirit Sword being blue instead of yellow is a minor complaint. Then there's the obvious CGI, like the Yokai bipedal creatures, looking appropriately hideous but very obvious.

All that said, the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series does put in an effort to make things like the sinkhole and Koenma's office look authentic. There's an effort to make the fantastical elements like spirit energy fit into the real world, with a ton of practical explosions, fire effects, and other effects with CGI layered on top of them like the spirit energy.

The cast brings their A-game

Team Urameshi in the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action

By far the best example of where most live-action anime adaptations get things wrong is the cast and depictions of the characters. While some of the performances in the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series are a little subdued compared to their anime counterparts, the majority of the cast makes the characters feel distinct from each other and like they popped off the page or anime into live-action.

Of particular note is Kazuma Kuwabara's actor Shûhei Uesugi. Kuwabara is appropriately hot-headed and never stops trying even when he breaks dozes of wooden swords trying to surpass his rival Yusuke and that energy is carried over into the live-action series. Of particularly humorous note is his reaction to Yukina where he starts acting much more sophisticated compared to his normal roughness.

While Yusuke Urameshi, played by Takumi Kitamura, is slightly subdued at times, the anger and frustration that boil over show well. Jun Shison as Kurama and Kanata Hongô as Hiei both end up playing their characters entirely straight, with Kurama playing up the calmer side and Hiei being more anti-heroic than straight-out villainous.

The other cast members do good jobs, especially the villains. Elder Toguro stands out especially for how almost Joker-like sadistic he is. Tarukane is played up as the sleazy gangster his character is. Go Ayano as Younger Toguro shows off his acting chops getting into the role, similar to how he played Goemon Ishikawa XIII in the 2013 adaptation of Lupin III.

The creative liberties taken and pacing weigh it down

The Makai insects and Sakyo in Yu Yu Hakusho live-action vs. the anime

All anime adaptations are going to take some creative liberties in telling their story. That is just an inevitable facet when adapting an anime into any other medium. While it's great to see some epic moments brought to life, like the Dragon of the Darkness Flame or Yusuke's Spirit Gun flattening Younger Toguro, the pacing brings down the hype.

The creative liberties included having Koenma in his teen form constantly vs. his usual toddler form, a massive sinkhole in the middle of Sarayashiki separating the Human and Demon Worlds, speeding through Hiei's character arc, killing Genkai earlier, Keiko getting kidnapped by Elder Toguro and saving herself and Yukina, and a lack of team bonding, among other things.

Other creative changes in Yu Yu Hakusho live-action

None of these are problems by themselves, except the Hiei anti-hero speedrun. The problem is the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series combines these with rapid fire pacing and condensing a lot of material that leave more than a few things unresolved, like Yusuke and Keiko's relationship developing into a romance.

This leads to a very basic critique: the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series should've been longer. Five episodes of about 50 minutes each are not enough to condense two full sagas of action, melodrama, and development. If not making it longer at 10 episodes, then the first five should've been a condensed Spirit Detective Saga adaptation to get audiences used to the characters and establish a status quo before the Dark Tournament Saga adaptation in a hypothetical second season.

The production helps carry the series

On a more positive note, the cinematography, the OST having tracks from the original anime like Smile Bomb, the costuming, fight choreography, and a lot of other production side touches help to carry the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series. In addition to the cast giving their all, the fight choreography is well done, with highlights being the intense junkyard fight between Yusuke and Goki, Kurama vs. Karasu, and Team Urameshi against Younger Toguro.

The sheer terror of a student being possessed by one of the Makai insects and then throwing around Kuwabara and company, only to be saved by Yusuke helping him to expel and kill the Yokai before Yusuke learns the Spirit Gun is likewise an intense sequence. But it's not just the intense sequences but also the quiet scenes that help immerse the audience.

Yusuke's funeral and the kid he saved showing up, helping him realize he wants to come back to life, and also saving Keiko from the funeral home burning down is one example of a slow moment being well done in the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action. So is Kuwabara splitting the boulder and Keiko and Yukina bonding in captivity. Even something small, like Yusuke helping a student twice, is helpful for character development.

The characters all look like they stepped out of the manga and anime pages as well. They look the part from all of Yusuke's looks with the green jacket and slicked-back hair, to Kurama's fox transformation, to Younger Toguro's transformed states, and Genki's whole ensemble. Everyone looks as accurate as they can.

Final Thoughts: How does Yu Yu Hakusho live-action fare?

While not quite reaching the ridicously high bar set by Netflix's One-Piece live-action series, the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action has enough to make it a good series. The obvious flaws are the pacing and condensing that it has to do to fit into five episodes, but these don't ruin the series like The Promised Neverland season 2 or the live-action Death Note did.

The cast gives phenomenal performances; the fight scenes are dynamic and different for each person; the quiet scenes feel poignant and relevant; and the special effects work to enhance what's going on alongside the musical score and camera work.

While it doesn't follow the source material to a T, following everything to a T is impossible past a certain point, and certain liberties have to be taken. That said, a second season would help to alleviate some of the issues, like the breakneck pacing.

If no second season is forthcoming, then the verdict is that the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action is good enough to warrant a watch for fans of Yu Yu Hakusho and as a brief introduction for newcomers. However, it is recommended that everyone watch the entirety of the anime's Spirit Detective Saga and Dark Tournament Saga to get what's missing.