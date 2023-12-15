Every major Yu Yu Hakusho character who appears in Netflix's Live Action

In its live-action adaptation, Netflix appears to have successfully captured the essence of each Yu Yu Hakusho character featured. After much speculation, the anime has finally made its transition to live-action, which might thrill fans. The series tells the story of a 14-year-old delinquent, Yusuke Urameshi who, despite facing a seemingly bleak future, is gifted an opportunity to change his fortune after he saves a young boy.

His sacrifice prompts the authorities of the spirit realm to intervene, deciding not to let him pass on. Koenma, the heir to the spirit realm throne, extends an offer to Yusuke, giving him the chance to get back his life by completing certain tasks - guided by Botan (death god), as he is tasked with defeating evil forces on Earth.

To complete the mission, Yusuke ropes in his former rival, Kazuma Kuwabara, and the demon duo, Hiei and Kurama. The four, train together and battle against foes who would otherwise pose a threat to humanity.

Every Yu Yu Hakusho Character in the live action from the anime

1) Yusuke Urameshi

The protagonist of the show, Takumi Kitamura has been called upon to play Yu Yu Hakusho's character Yusuke Urameshi. De facto leader of Team Urameshi, he is a newly appointed Spirit Detective following his ultimate sacrifice and death. The boy has been tasked with protecting humanity from evil by Koenma, heir to the spirit realm throne.

Initially, Yusuke is portrayed as an uncontrollable teenage delinquent with no redeeming character traits. However, as the series progresses, he matures into a better person and selflessly defends the Human World while honing his skills as a martial artist.

2) Kazuma Kuwabara

Shuhei Uesugi dons the character Kazuma Kuwabara in Yu Yu Hakusho, better known as Kuwabara. He stands alongside the protagonist, Yusuke, and the demon duo. He is Shizuru Kuwabara's younger brother and has feelings for Yukina.

As a rival to Yusuke, he holds the position of the second-toughest kid at Sarayashiki Junior High School and always attempts to overtake his rival. He falls in love with the ice apparition Yukina and expresses romantic gestures and phrasing at her.

3) Kurama

Jun Shison has been tasked with the role of Kurama in Yu Yu Hakusho. The third member of Team Urameshi, Kurama or Shuichi Minamino, was initially a silver-haired fox demon. He gets wounded while being chased and transfers his spirit into a human baby, Shuichi Minamino.

Thus, as he ages, Kurama's psyche remains in control. An interesting theme throughout the series is his acceptance as a human and his balancing of the two personalities. Cunning and analytical, he can separate emotion from action and see the real situation at hand.

4) Hiei

Kanata Hongo takes on the role of Hiei in Yu Yu Hakusho. Hiei or Jaganshi Hiei, is also a major character alongside Yusuke, Kuwabara, and Kurama. Originally the antagonist of the Spirit Detective Saga, who nearly kills Yusuke, he eventually joins the Urameshi squad as its fourth member.

Aloof, withdrawn, and elusive, he maintains his villainous persona for most of the series, often dressed entirely in black. He has a rather cynical view of the world, looking down on humans and their emotions.

5) Keiko Yukimura

Sei Shiraishi portrays the character of Keiko Yukimura in Yu Yu Hakusho. She is the love interest and later fiancée of the protagonist, Yusuke Urameshi.

Childhood friends who later become a couple, Keiko is quite the opposite of Yusuke. She is calm and sweet but has a temper as well, which Yusuke often is the reason for it. Nonetheless, she loves him dearly and understands his responsibilities as a Spirit Detective.