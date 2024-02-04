One Piece Chapter 1107: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1107 is set to release on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 12AM JST. With help for the Straw Hats imminently arriving in the form of the Giant Warrior Pirates, fans are anxious to see if the crew can hold out until their backup arrives.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1107 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1107, as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1107 set to begin Bonney and the Pacifistas vs Saturn as she protects Kuma and Dr. Vegapunk

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece Chapter 1107 is set to release at 12AM JST on Monday, February 19, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece Chapter 1107 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, February 19, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, February 19, 2024

Chapter 1106 recap

One Piece Chapter 1106 began with a tease of an unknown ship heading towards Egghead Island by smashing through the Marine blockade. Luffy was then shown transforming into his Gear 5 form and escaping the Marines who found him. Meanwhile, as Bonney and co fell from the sky, Dr. Vegapunk told Atlas to tell her about her being higher in the authority hierarchy for the Pacifista then even the Gorosei.

While this successfully turned the Pacifista onto the Marines, Saint Saturn stabbed Dr. Vegapunk for this obvious betrayal. Kizaru then went to kill Bonney and the others, prompting Luffy to appear and punch him out of the way. Luffy also turned the ground to rubber to ensure the others had a safe landing.

The issue then saw Bonney rush to Dr. Vegapunk’s side, where she looked up and saw Luffy in his Gear 5 form jumping through the sky in the Nika pose she learnt from her father. Dr. Vegapunk then confirmed to Bonney that Luffy was indeed Nika, meaning Bonney could now use Nika-like powers via her Devil Fruit again. The chapter ended with the reveal that Dorry, Brogy, and the Giant Warrior Pirates had come to save Luffy and co, calling him the Sun God.

What to expect (speculative)

With some context needed for Dorry and Brogy’s unexpected arrival, One Piece chapter 1107 will likely open up with a flashback showing the two hearing the news about Luffy. Likewise, they’ll also likely recognize his Gear 5 form from his wanted poster as Sun God Nika, inspiring them go aid their old friend.

One Piece chapter 1107 should also see Bonney prepare to fight Saturn with the help of her newfound Pacifista allies, in order to protect the lives of both her father and Dr. Vegapunk. The chapter will likely end with a tease of a shift in perspective to Roronoa Zoro versus Rob Lucci, finally answering fans’ questions on the status of that battle.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.