One Piece: Is Luffy possessed by Joy Boy or Sun God Nika in Gear 5? Explained

Each arc of One Piece introduces fresh wonders and mysteries, frequently leaving viewers amazed. A thrilling battle between Luffy and Kaido in One Piece episode 1071 saw him reveal his long-awaited Gear 5 transformation. With its stunning animation and intense action, the anime has won the hearts of viewers all over the world.

The recent events in the title sparked several conversations in the fandom as individuals wondered about the will and power structures behind Luffy's persona. So, when Luffy uses the power of Gear 5, does the Joy Boy spirit or Sun God Nika gain control over his conscience?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

The One Piece mystery: Nika and Joy Boy's wills may affect Luffy's behavior

The much-awaited Gear 5 Transformation took place in the recent Episode 1072 of One Piece, reminding many of the mythical Sun God Nika. Luffy's look was uncannily similar to Nika's, with flowing white hair, flaming red eyes, and ghostly white clouds encircling his figure. His ability to turn his body and environment into rubber resonated with the abilities of the Sun God, and his combat technique adopted the reckless and unfettered attitude attributed to Joy Boy.

It's possible that during Gear 5, Nika or Joy Boy's spirit actually took control of Luffy, momentarily altering his normal personality and fighting style. Nevertheless, Luffy's conscience is steady despite the change. He appears to be in charge of his thoughts and powers, as seen by his speech patterns, recollections, and even the willful re-activation of Gear 5 during the battle with Kaido.

Given that Luffy's fruit is a Zoan-type and that these fascinating fruits are known for having a "will of their own," they provide an intriguing explanation for the personality shifts brought on by Gear 5. The mystery surrounding Nika and Joy Boy is subtly referred to throughout the anime, and they are closely connected to the final treasure.

It's possible that the spirits of these legendary beings are still present in the Zoan fruit and are leading Luffy to One Piece. This might be a circumstance similar to that in numerous animes featuring Naruto-Kurama, Itadori-Sukuna, and Midoriya-All for One.

Every time the main character in an anime undergoes a super transformation, there are always consequences to the powers that accompany them. It appears that this limitless strength has no weaknesses because the power that Luffy wields is without a doubt the most exceptional and stupendous.

Additionally, Luffy is an expert in all three forms of Haki, including Conqueror's Haki, Armament Haki, and Observation Haki. He is one of the most powerful characters in the One Piece universe because of all his varied skills. Therefore, Luffy's Gear 5 must have an Achilles heel in order to maintain the crux of the story and maintain the power balance, which will also make the plot more engaging.

Given the available data, there is a strong likelihood that Nika and Joy Boy's wills may potentially exercise their influence through the fruit itself, affecting Luffy's behavior. Although this idea is still theoretical, it offers a logical framework to comprehend how the shift affected Luffy's personality.

