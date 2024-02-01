One Piece chapter 1106: Kizaru rematches with Luffy as Saint Saturn stabs Dr. Vegapunk

One Piece chapter 1106’s unofficial scanlations were released on Thursday, February 1, 2024, bringing with them an exciting look at a fully translated copy of the coming release. While this version isn’t Shueisha-certified and is subject to change in their official release, the scanlations dialogue is often considered to be just as acceptable, if not preferable to the official release.

Likewise, fans are moving forward with their discussions of One Piece chapter 1106 in earnest, with the upcoming issue seeing Luffy and Kizaru excitingly beginning the second round of their fight. The issue also tragically sees Dr. Vegapunk be gravely injured by Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, bringing his survival of the Egghead Incident somewhat into question.

One Piece chapter 1106 sees the tides of battle turn in Luffy and co’s favor with Dorry and Brogy’s arrival

One Piece chapter 1106: New orders lead to a new future

Luffy is ready to get back into the fight in One Piece chapter 1106's opening pages (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1106 begins with a ship approaching the Marine blockade on Egghead Island’s coast, commenting on how the newspaper was right about the state of affairs. The issue then cuts to Egghead itself, where Luffy is seen digesting the massive amount of food he ate before transforming into his Gear 5 form. As he escapes the Marines who found him, the issue shows the Marine ships bombarding the island before shifting focus to Jewelry Bonney and co.

Bonney, Bartholomew Kuma, Vegapunk Atlas, and Franky are still falling out of the sky as Dr. Vegapunk watches from below. He then tells Atlas to “let Bonney know,” prompting her to say something to Bonney which fans can’t hear. Bonney, looking almost enlightened, cries out to the Pacifista by calling them all “daddy” and begging them to help her and her allies escape alive instead.

One Piece chapter 1106 sees the Pacifistas understand and obey this command, turning their fire on the various Marine forces on the island. Dr. Vegapunk then internally explains that, because he was so worried about the idea of Bonney being killed by Kuma’s clones, he programmed all of the Pacifista to obey her. Not only that, but they will prioritize her orders over those of the Gorosei members, like Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

Dr. Vegapunk promises that even if the world is against Bonney, her father will always be by her side. However, he admits that his selfish liberty had a price, as it’s revealed that Saturn has stabbed the scientist through the chest with one of his legs. While saying he couldn’t possibly meet such treason with mercy, he orders Admiral Kizaru to kill everyone in the sky.

One Piece chapter 1106 sees Kuma and Sanji block these lasers, but Kizaru eventually makes his way to Bonney and Kuma, promising to make their deaths simultaneous and painless. However, Luffy then appears and punches Kizaru away from the group. As Bonney questions whether or not that was Luffy, he calls out that it’s time to have some fun, turning the ground to rubber as the Drums of Liberation ring out.

Bonney and co make a successful landing likewise, while the Marine ships are seen commenting on how Egghead Island is shaking. Kizaru is shown to be recovering from the punch as Bonney rushes over to Dr. Vegapunk. The ancient robot on the island is seen reacting and moving to the Drums of Liberation as all this goes on.

One Piece chapter 1106 sees Bonney recognize the rhythm of the Drums of Liberation from her father’s teachings about Nika. Dr. Vegapunk begins explaining to Bonney upon realizing that she still hasn’t connected the dots, saying he also didn’t believe it until he saw it with his own eyes. He then confirms to her that Luffy, who caught Kuma’s interest years ago, is Sun God Nika as Luffy is seen doing the Nika pose in the skies above Egghead Island.

Bonney begins crying, as Dr. Vegapunk claims Kuma was right all along and that a Buster Call is no problem for Luffy and the people who’ve been waiting for him for hundreds of years. Perspective then shifts back to the Northeast coast of Egghead Island, where a massive ship is approaching the island.

One Piece chapter 1106 sees some Marines debate if the attackers truly are who they think, as the approaching ship begins ramming through the blockade. The chapter ends with the reveal that Dorry, Brogy, and the Giant Warrior Pirates have arrived, claiming they’re here to pick up Straw Hat Luffy and calling him “the Sun God” as well.

One Piece chapter 1106: In summation

One of the most exciting aspects of One Piece chapter 1106 is how it completely recontextualizes what the Egghead arc’s climax will look like relative to what fans thought. This is especially true with the arrival of Dorry and Brogy, as well as Bonney realizing that a future where Nika exists is not only possible, but is her current reality.

Combined with the fact that Bonney can also control the Pacifista, these three developments have completely turned the tides of the battle on Egghead Island. While it’s hard to say that Luffy and his crew have the advantage as things stand, they’re certainly not at a disadvantage all things considered.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.