Dorry and Brogy's entry in One Piece chapter 1106 all but confirms Elbaf arc to be next

The initial text-based spoilers for One Piece chapter 1106 were released earlier this week, bringing with it an exciting early look at the alleged events in the upcoming issue. While nothing is considered officially canon for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series until present in a Shueisha-certified release, the series’ spoiler process has historically proven accurate.

Likewise, fans are eagerly discussing One Piece chapter 1106 as if the spoiler information is already confirmed, which is unsurprising considering the exciting events within. Fans see Monkey D. Luffy and Admiral Kizaru begin the second round of their fight, as well as Jewelry Bonney fittingly being given exclusive control of the Pacifista units.

However, one of the most exciting aspects of One Piece chapter 1106 comes at the end of the issue in the form of Dorry and Brogy allegedly heading to Egghead Island. More specifically, fans are incredibly excited to see their appearance due to the fact that it signals the Elbaf arc as next thanks to this small detail from earlier in the series.

One Piece chapter 1106’s events set up Elbaf arc Mother Carmel’s Sun God reference in Big Mom’s backstory

How it sets up the Elbaf arc, explained

Within One Piece chapter 1106, it’s specifically revealed that Dorry and Brogy are responsible for sinking the Marine ship which Saint Jaygarcia Saturn sent to kill the Egghead evacuees. Likewise, the words of those on that same Marine ship at the end of the previous issue suggest that the two are on their way to Egghead Island following this action.

As a result, the Elbaf arc being next up for the series’ Final Saga is seemingly all but officially confirmed. This is especially true considering it’s emphasized that Luffy returns to his Sun God Nika form in the issue, mainly thanks to an apparent foreshadowing from Mother Carmel a few hundred chapters earlier.

During Big Mom’s origin flashback in the Whole Cake Island arc, fans saw Mother Carmel calm the future Yonko down after she wrought destruction on Elbaf. While she was thanked by the giants, she instead deferred her praise to the Sun God, seemingly referring to the sun Homie she had spawned to help calm Big Mom down.

However, with the hindsight of the true nature of Luffy’s Devil Fruit as of One Piece chapter 1106, fans are asserting that this phrase is meant to serve as a connection between Elbaf and the Warrior of Liberation. As X (formerly Twitter) user and series theorist @TypicalJAnt points out, the phrase first appeared in the Montblanc Noland flashback, with Elbaf likely being visited by Noland on his journeys.

With the Sun God referenced in this early flashback agreed upon as being Nika, the Egghead arrival of Dorry and Brogy in One Piece chapter 1106 becomes much more significant in terms of the Elbaf arc. More likely than not, the pair will see Luffy in his Gear 5 form and recognize him as the Sun God Nika, bringing him to Elbaf with them and setting up the arc.

Likewise, it’s expected that the Elbaf arc will be deeply intertwined with the lore of Nika, possibly revealing new information about the original Nika figure (whether they were real or not). At a minimum, however, the Elbaf arc is seemingly confirmed as being next up for the series.

