Toei's Kuma Scene in One Piece episode 1092 has fans impatient for the Wit Studio remake

One Piece episode 1092 unveiled the father-daughter bond between Kuma and Bonney, alongside other developments, including the return of CP0 as tension escalated on Egghead Island.

However, fans have noticed a concern about this episode, raising worries about the pacing of the series. There was a certain scene in this episode that was elongated for almost a minute, which made fans worried about the overall progression of the series.

In response to this, fans are now calling for an early release of the One Piece remake and questioning Luffy's reaction upon encountering a Pacifista.

One Piece episode 1092 slow pacing has fans demanding the remake release sooner

One Piece episode 1092 starts with the reveal of CP0 agents as they are about to invade Egghead Island to take down all Vegapunk satellites. On the other side, Luffy's group is enjoying the delicacies offered at Egghead Island as they meet Atlas (one of the Vegapunk satellites).

After Atlas leaves, Luffy's group gets dressed up using a futuristic machine. As Bonney is about to leave on her way, Luffy detects Kuma's presence from away, and the group runs away alongside Bonney. Bonney is confused as to who they are running from.

Luffy's reaction to seeing a Pacifista approaching him (Image via Toei Animation)

After they reach a certain point, Kuma slowly approaches Luffy, which goes on for almost a minute. Fans are concerned about elongating a seemingly simple scene in One Piece episode 1092 as this spectacle unfolds. As Kuma approaches Luffy, he can be seen frustrated.

The source adaptation rate for the One Piece anime typically ranges between 0.5-1 chapter per episode. This adaptation rate for seasonal anime series varies between 1-3 chapters per episode. According to fans, the One Piece remake has a good episode-chapter ratio, so they started anticipating the remake even more after One Piece episode 1092.

Fans on Luffy's reaction to encountering the Pacifista

Fans also noticed Emperor Monkey D. Luffy's strange reaction when he saw the Pacifista approaching him. While some fans questioned Luffy's reaction to seeing Kuma, some tried explaining it and argued that it was crucial to the current plot line.

Fan talking about Luffy's reaction to a Pacifista (Image via X/Twitter)

Luffy's face appeared tense and worried when he saw Kuma in One Piece episode 1092. Some fans believe this reaction was unlike Luffy because he was just facing a Pacifista.

Being one of the Emperors of the sea, Luffy is regarded as one of the strongest pirates on the Grand Line. So, his scared reaction to a Pacifista didn't sit well with fans.

Fan explaining Luffy's reaction to witnessing the Pacifista (Image via X/Twitter)

During Saboady Arc, the Straw Hat Pirates faced the biggest terror of their lives when Kuma kept throwing each member of this crew with the help of his devil fruit powers. This was one of the moments when Luffy could be seen completely broken.

Fans argue that Luffy's reaction to the Pacifista is justified as it resembles Kuma, the one who inflicted significant harm on the Straw Hats during the Sabaody arc.

Final thoughts

Since no information about the One Piece anime remake has been released, it is advisable to avoid making assumptions. Where the issue of source material might not arrive for the One Piece remake production team at the start, Eiichiro Oda has not confirmed the ending of the One Piece manga series yet. So, this issue might arise eventually.