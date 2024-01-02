10 things to expect from Netflix and Wit Studio's One Piece anime remake

The news of Netflix and Wit Studio's remake of the One Piece anime, titled The One Piece, has sparked both excitement and apprehension among fans. The fact that the Straw Hats' grand adventure will be retold surprised many, yet it seems to be the perfect tribute to mark the anime's 25th anniversary.

Despite Wit Studio's track record of producing popular series such as Spy x Family and Attack on Titan, there is significant concern regarding the anime's production process, specifically the rumored usage of AI, which some do not view favorably.

One Piece stands out as the first anime to have a second adaptation in the works while the original is still ongoing. The new version promises a departure from the original tale, offering a refreshing twist that many fans are looking forward to. While not many details are available right now, here are ten things we can look forward to.

One Piece remake to feature a new animation team, a whole new style, and more

1) Better animation

From The One Piece announcement video (Image via Wit Studio/Netflix/Shueisha)

The anticipated remake of One Piece by Netflix and WIT Studio is expected to showcase a marked improvement in animation quality compared to the original series by Toei, which started its adaptation of the manga nearly a quarter of a century ago.

Technological advancements since then have been significant, leading to a stark contrast in quality between the early and recent episodes, rendering the former almost unpalatable to watch. In the future, as animation gets better, the experience might get worse.

One Piece promises improved fight sequences, as WIT Studio has demonstrated its prowess in executing intense and impactful scenes. The fight scenes preceding Luffy's battle against Katakuri and the Wano arc are not that good in retrospect, making this upgrade a welcome change. However, there are serious concerns about the studio's potential use of AI for animation as they have previously employed this technology.

2) Seasonal releases

Zoro and Franky as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

The decline in the quality of Toei Animation's One Piece can be attributed to its weekly release schedule. This never-ending workload obviously puts immense pressure on the animators, often compromising the animation's quality to meet deadlines. On the other hand, the remake by Netflix and WIT Studio has a more focused objective for now: to recreate the East Blue Saga.

This remake is expected to follow a seasonal release pattern. If this approach proves successful, it would be beneficial for both the creators and the viewers. Firstly, it would facilitate better planning and execution of the narrative for future installments. Secondly, it would provide much-needed respite to the animators, allowing them to deliver higher-quality animation.

3) Compact episodes

Jinbe as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

With a seasonal release format, especially when the manga has already advanced beyond 1100 chapters, there is no need for the creators to worry about maintaining a significant gap between the manga and anime. The original anime has often fallen prey to the constant anxiety of catching up too quickly with the manga and then running out of source material to adapt.

This has led to a practice that continues to irk anime viewers: taking a very small portion of the manga and stretching it to fill an entire episode. For instance, less than one chapter might be adapted for an episode exceeding twenty minutes.

This approach particularly affects the pacing of fight scenes, making them drawn-out, interrupted by the reactions of every character present, and thus, tedious. The seasonal release format can do away with these issues, enhancing the viewing experience.

4) No fillers

Usopp in the G-8 arc as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

Toei Animation’s One Piece is known for its limited number of filler episodes, and all fans agree that they are really amazing. The G-8 arc, a filler that unfolds immediately after the Straw Hats’ return from Skypiea, is particularly beloved.

However, not all viewers look forward to these fillers and recap episodes, choosing instead to focus on the main storyline. Ultimately, whether one chooses to watch these non-canon episodes depends on their preference, but it is worth noting that the additional content can sometimes frustrate fans.

The prospect of a more streamlined series is therefore appealing to many. Given the extensive length of the Straw Hats’ journey, which is yet to conclude even in the manga, a compact series would be for the best.

5) New Voice Actors

Sanji as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

One Piece fans have been used to the talented Mayumi Tanaka, who has been voicing the character Luffy since the anime’s inception.

The voice actors for the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates include Kazuya Nakai (Zoro), Akemi Okamura (Nami), Yuriko Yamaguchi (Robin), Hirata Hiroaki (Sanji), Kazuki Yao (Franky), Ikue Ootani (Chopper), Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp), Cho (Brook), and Katsuaki Hoki (Jinbe). However, The One Piece might likely introduce new voice actors.

As a result, viewers will have a completely different and hopefully gratifying experience.

6) Correction of inconsistencies

Shanks as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

The One Piece series has evolved into an adventure of epic length and proportions, although it was not initially intended to be so. Oda had conceptualized a much shorter series, although he has been incorporating new elements into the plot ever since.

Thus, the storyline is not always seamless, and there are occasional inconsistencies. The personalities of key characters like Robin and Trafalgar Law have undergone abrupt transformations. Moreover, certain aspects might be rectified to create a more coherent narrative, such as which Devil Fruit is the most powerful and things like Haki's presence not being widely known.

7) A fresh soundtrack

Brook as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

One area where Toei Animation has consistently delivered is with respect to the soundtracks of the One Piece anime. This includes not just the opening and ending themes but also memorable pieces like Binks’ Sake.

Now, as Netflix and Wit Studio undertake the task of remaking the series, they will probably not be using the existing scores. Thus, they are faced with the daunting challenge of creating music that can live up to the standards set by the original.

8) Better character designs

Nami as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

Oda has often been criticized for his portrayal of female characters in his drawings, as he tends to depict them as either young and beautiful or old and unattractive. There is a noticeable lack of diversity among the younger female characters, many of whom look pretty much like Nami.

However, with the new anime adaptation, there lies an opportunity for the production team to introduce more diversity and variation in the character designs.

9) Less fan service

Robin as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

A large portion of the anime community has, from time to time, expressed frustration or distaste towards the fan service. While not crossing any boundaries, One Piece incorporates a significant amount of fan service, which is unnecessary. The issue is further exacerbated by Oda's art style, which often features female characters with exaggerated physical attributes.

This was not always the case, as Oda's initial art style and character designs were considerably different. A potential remake of the series presents an opportunity to address these concerns. It could opt to reduce the prevalence of such scenes and temper the portrayal of characters like Sanji.

10) Characterizing Luffy better

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

A common complaint from shonen manga readers is the lack of depth of the main characters. Even some One Piece fans have expressed dissatisfaction with Luffy's character development. Despite some growth over time, Luffy remains a slap-happy protagonist whose days revolve around fighting, eating, and sleeping. This one-dimensional portrayal leaves much to be desired.

However, there is hope with WIT Studio and Netflix announcing that they seek to deviate from the original in their remake. If they can give a better protagonist, it could be a win-win situation for both the creators and the audience.

The remake presents an opportunity to modernize the story, potentially appealing to newer audiences. Moreover, since Toei is faithfully adapting the series anyway, Netflix and Wit Studio’s unfaithful adaptation is perhaps exactly what is needed today.