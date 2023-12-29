One Piece anime is making the wrong choice by switching back to old pacing when better options exist

The One Piece anime is one of the most celebrated series worldwide, serving as the introduction for most people to the world crafted by author Eiichiro Oda for almost three decades. While Toei Animation does deserve credit for exposing this series to a wider audience, there is also no denying that some decisions regarding the pacing have been controversial, to say the least.

In that regard, there are reports claiming that the One Piece anime is heading back to its original format of adapting less than a manga chapter per episode, which has resulted in a lot of frustrating pacing issues for the story. However, there are alternatives that the people of Toei could use instead of having to rely on this tactic.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime.

Explaining why the One Piece anime changing back to the old pacing is a bad idea

Expand Tweet

There have been reports stating that the One Piece anime is going to return to its old format of adapting less than a manga chapter per episode, which has been very controversial, to say the least. While the animation of the anime has improved greatly, with a lot of fans praising Toei Animation for that decision, there have also been a lot of complaints surrounding this decision regarding the format of the series.

One of the biggest reasons is that it affects the pacing of the story greatly, with the anime constantly adding flashbacks and scenes from previous episodes to compensate. This is a trend that started to become a lot more prominent in the anime since the Dressrosa arc, with a lot of people mentioning that time period as the moment a lot of fans decided to start reading the manga rather than focusing on the adaptation.

This approach can be a problem moving forward as it can make the One Piece anime very hard to watch since a lot of the episode's content is mostly taking material from what people already saw in the previous ones, making the experience a bit less enjoyable. While this is obviously done to not keep up with the manga, other alternatives could be taken into account.

Alternatives to improve the experience of the One Piece anime

While it is understandable to highlight all the negatives about the series' anime format, coming up with solutions is equally important. For example, despite what some people might find annoying, doing filler arcs could be a great way to then do a much better job adapting the Egghead arc, which is what most fans want to see.

Furthermore, filler arcs could give the chance to other characters in the Straw Hat crew to shine, with the likes of Chopper, Brook, Franky, and even Jinbe needing quite a lot. There is also a chance of adding new scenes that add to the established canon, similar to what Toei did at the end of the Wano arc, which is something that a lot of fans enjoyed quite a lot.

In that regard, adding a lot of extra scenes and extending some fighting sequences could be the best way to go in the One Piece anime to keep everybody happy. Filler is also probably the most pragmatic decision, but it could also be done if the people at Toei want to maintain the weekly schedule of the anime, which is probably exactly what they want.

Final thoughts

The One Piece anime returning to its original format of adapting three-quarters of a manga chapter per episode is definitely going to annoy a lot of fans. However, there are definitely alternatives that could be applied to reach the same goal and have a better reception.