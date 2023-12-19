The One Piece: Wit Studio and Netflix's new anime, explained

The One Piece remake was probably one of the biggest surprises of the Jump Festa 2024 event last weekend because there were no leaks or reports about it leading up to its announcement. It will be very interesting to see how Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus is adapted with a much more modern production, especially considering the arc it is going to cover.

It was confirmed that Wit Studio, known for series like Attack on Titan or Vinland Saga, will be the production house in charge of the One Piece remake. There are a few details that need to be taken into account when discussing this project, including the series' voice actors, the current anime by Toei Animation, and the influence of Netflix.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece remake.

All the details about the One Piece remake so far

Expand Tweet

The One Piece was surprisingly announced last weekend at the Jump Festa 2024 event. This is the first time that Oda's manga will get an anime from another studio that isn't Toei Animation.

There are not a lot of details surrounding the series at the moment, although it was confirmed that the project will adapt the first arc, East Blue.

This arc introduces the character of Luffy and shows how the main core of the Straw Hats crew (Nami, Zoro, Usopp, and Sanji) join him in his quest to find the One Piece. Major characters like Dracule Mihawk, Koby, Buggy, Smoker, and a cameo of Dragon appear during the arc.

There isn't a lot of information about the project as a whole, such as a release date, the voice cast (there isn't any confirmation about the Toei Animation voice cast participating in this anime), or anything of the sort.

The only official information thus far has been the confirmation of the remake, its studio, and Netflix's involvement (most likely due to the success of the live-action series in recent months).

The validity of the One Piece remake

The Straw Hats (Image via Toei Animation).

One Piece is known for a lot of reasons, but most people often talk about the series' high number of episodes. The anime has more than one thousand episodes at the moment.

Therefore, there is an argument to be made that the Wit Studio remake could be exactly what this franchise needed. Not only can it work as a solid starting point for a lot of newcomers, but it would also offer modern animation.

Furthermore, this remake could help with the pacing since Toei tends to adapt one manga chapter per episode to avoid making filler. Wit could adapt the bulk of the source material without having that problem, thus not requiring one thousand episodes.

Final thoughts

The One Piece by Wit Studio is going to be one of the most highly anticipated anime in the coming years simply because it's a new opportunity to watch a classic series through new lenses. Furthermore, it is also a great chance to iron out some issues that the original anime by Toei had over the years.