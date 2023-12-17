One Piece Remake and Elbaf arc confirmed in Jump Festa 2024

The RED Stage at Jump Festa 2024, held on December 17, 2023, revealed an One Piece Remake to be in production. Although the highly anticipated Monsters anime trailer was not revealed, the information that was made available at the event for both the anime and the manga has left fans eagerly looking forward to next year.

As per tradition, the voice actors for the Straw Hats crew were present at the event. However, to the surprise of the attendees, Inaki Godoy and Jacob Gibson, who portray Luffy and Usopp in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece, also made a brief appearance at the event and reenacted some fan-favorite scenes.

The year 2023 has been incredible for One Piece, with the Netflix series gaining popularity all across the world, the anime finally adapting the much-awaited event of Luffy awakening his Devil Fruit, and the revelations in the Egghead arc that left readers wanting for more.

Amid all this, Oda hinted that the upcoming year could be just as, if not more, exciting for the manga, especially with the Straw Hats set to journey to Elbaf.

Jump Festa 2024: Elbaf is the next stop in the One Piece manga, new songs coming to the anime, and a remake in production

Usopp as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Jump Festa Super Stage last year, Eiichiro Oda admitted that he had been hasty in announcing that the manga would be ending soon. He came to realize that, despite the manga entering its final saga, there was still a significant amount of story left to tell. Well, it appears that the Straw Hats are set to visit the legendary island of the Giants, Elbaf, even though Oda knows a way to avoid it.

Usopp had always dreamed of visiting this island, ever since he first met Dorry and Brogy in Little Garden. Since it's been revealed that the Red Hair Pirates are stationed there, a visit to this island would also mean a reunion for Usopp and Yasopp, Shanks, and Luffy.

Oda had also hinted last year that the Egghead arc would turn into a battle royale, which is exactly what happened. Not only were fans treated to some heavy lore that explored the history of the One Piece world, but they also witnessed Gear 5 Luffy in combat with Lucci and Kizaru.

Gear 5 Luffy as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, that was not all that happened because there were also some important clashes, like Blackbeard versus Law, Shanks versus Kid, and Garp versus Aokiji. Thus, Oda’s announcement at Jump Festa 2024 about a major fight next year will have fans eagerly waiting.

At this point, it’s unclear which of the two main characters will face off. The most likely candidates are Luffy and Saturn, who are in Egghead. To escape with Vegapunk, the Straw Hats will need to fight. Saturn’s Ushi-oni-themed Devil Fruit has been revealed, but its powers remain a mystery. Seeing him fight might prove to be one of the most hyped events in the manga.

There is also the possibility of the fight being Blackbeard versus Shanks or Zoro versus Mihawk. With Luffy visiting Elbaf, a showdown between Luffy and Shanks could be on the cards. However, this is all mere speculation.

(Image via X/@opspoilers2024)

As for One Piece chapter 1102, the final installment of the year 2023, a page was revealed at Jump Festa 2024. The story will continue with the flashback sequence, as it features Ace excitedly telling Jinbe about Luffy’s victory over Arlong, Dragon letting Sabo know about his intention to visit Loguetown, and Bonney expressing her ambition to become a famous pirate to attract Kuma’s attention.

The anime adaptation of the Egghead arc is set to start in January 2024. Hiroshi Kitadani will perform the new opening theme for the One Piece anime, while Maki Otsuki will sing the new ending theme.

The voice actors for the new characters were announced at the event: Dr. Vegapunk will be played by Yohei Tadano, Shaka by Shuhei Sakaguchi, Lilith by Aya Hirano, Edison by Ryoko Shiraishi, Pythagoras by Tokuyoshi Kawashima, Atlas by Kaede Hondo, and York by Mutsumi Tamara.

Finally, the first episode of One Piece, Romance Dawn, will be re-animated with new footage by a new animation team. It will be produced by WIT Studio and made available on Netflix. A teaser of the same has been released on YouTube.

Oda has also asked fans to look forward to teh 25th anniversary of teh Anime, which comes in 2024. He claims that Toei and Shueisha have fantastic projects in store for this celebration.