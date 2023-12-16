Jump Festa 2024: One Piece’s Luffy joins Dandadan anime voice cast

The voice actor playing One Piece’s Luffy, Mayumi Tanaka, will be joining the Dandadan anime, according to an announcement made at Jump Festa 2024. She will be voicing Turbo-Granny in the Dandadan anime adaptation. Tanaka is an industry veteran who has voiced the protagonist of what is arguably the biggest shonen anime series.

Furthermore, the stage also revealed the anime adaptation’s release window - October 2024. The exact release date will be revealed as we enter the next year. Let’s take a look at the main cast of the upcoming anime adaptation.

One Piece’s Luffy voice actor confirmed to play Turbo-Granny in the Dandadan anime at Jump Festa 2024

Dandadan's official announcement states that One Piece's Luffy, Mayumi Tanaka will play Turbo-Granny

As stated earlier, Mayumi Tanaka, who voiced One Piece’s Luffy will be playing Turbo-Granny from the Dandadan anime. Other talented voice actors have also joined this project, much to the excitement of the fanbase.

Momo Ayase, one of the most important characters in the anime adaptation, will be played by Shion Wakayama.

Ken Takakura (Okarun) is the protagonist of the series and he will be voiced by Natsuki Hanae. He is best known for voicing Tanjiro Kamado in the Demon Slayer series. Last but not least, Alien Serpo will be voiced by Kazuya Nakai, known for his role as Roronoa Zoro in One Piece.

More about Mayumi Tanaka - One Piece’s Luffy voice actor

Mayumi Tanaka (Image via Reddit thread r/OnePiece)

Mayumi Tanaka is one of the most celebrated voice actors in the industry and has voiced characters for the past 45 years. She voiced Ryoko Takagi from Gekiso! Ruben Kaiser back in 1978. In 1980, she also voiced characters like Naoto, Takashi, and Remo mm from the Astro Boy series. She is also known for voicing Krillin, Uranai Baba, and Yajirobe in the Dragon Ball series.

Her popularity skyrocketed after this and she eventually went on to play One Piece’s Luffy from 1999, and continues to lend her voice to this character.

About Turbo-Granny

Turbo-Granny as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha/Yukinobu Tatsu)

In the Dandadan series, Turbo-Granny is a well-known Yokai (an evil spirit that is extremely hostile towards the living) who was residing in a Shono City tunnel. In a turn of events, Turbo-Granny’s powers are sealed within Okarun. Furthermore, her consciousness is also trapped inside a doll. She will be one of the main antagonists during the earlier parts of the anime adaptation.

