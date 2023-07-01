One Piece's Zoro beats Sanji, Law & Kid to rise as the strongest character, and with good reason

Popular social media page @ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers, which is well known for posting reliable leaks from the One Piece series, recently asked fans to vote for the strongest fighter among four prominent characters: three members of the Worst Generation, i.e., Roronoa Zoro, Trafalgar D. Water Law, and Eustass Kid, plus one of Zoro's comrades within the Straw Hat Pirates, Sanji Vinsmoke.

The initiative saw a high level of participation, with about 22,000 people voting. According to the overwhelming majority, the strongest among the four is Zoro. Which makes sense, given his immense power as an Advanced Conqueror's Haki user. With Law obtaining second place, what is remarkable about the results is the placement of Kid and Sanji. Follow this thread to find out more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1087.

Thousands of One Piece fans voted the strongest between Zoro, Law, Kid & Sanji

The results of the poll are very clear

Even with the One Piece manga being on a hiatus, thousands upon thousands of people demonstrated their passion by voting in the survey issued by @ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers on its Twitter account. With the poll asking fans to vote for who they consider the most powerful among Zoro, Sanji, Kid, and Law, these are the final results:

Zoro - The strongest according to about 64% of the votes Law - The strongest according to about 27% of the votes Sanji - The strongest according to about 5% of the votes Kid - The strongest according to about 4% of the votes

Most people regard Zoro as the strongest of these four prominent fighters. This is hardly surprising given his superior feats, portrayal, and overall might. Like Rayleigh for Roger and Benn Beckman for Shanks, Zoro is a right-hand man powerful enough to be considered a shadow captain for Luffy.

Owing to his strength, Zoro acts as the crew's vice-captain, protecting Luffy when in danger and replacing him if needed. Zoro's intimidating figure has often led bystanders to wonder why he doesn't lead the Straw Hats or his own crew. Regardless, the swordsman honors the promise he made to Luffy by not stepping out of his position unless strictly necessary.

Even though they tried to challenge Luffy, Law and Kid are significantly weaker than him, who defeated Kaido in a 1v1 battle. Kid and Law barely overcame Big Mom, who is weaker than Kaido, in a 2v1 fight, not even achieving a clean knockout. While the feat remains absolutely impressive, it doesn't compare to Luffy's.

As Luffy's highly respected right-hand man, as well as an individual who is bound to surpass Mihawk (a man who is more than equal to even "Red Hair" Shanks), Zoro's status in One Piece doesn't pale in the slightest compared to that of Law and Kid. Needless to say, Zoro logically scales above Sanji too.

Even while maintaining a dynamic between him and Sanji, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda objectively puts Zoro on a higher pedestal of strength, importance, and leadership. The green-haired swordsman has often been depicted as an individual comparable to Luffy, an honor that Sanji never received.

When they fought the same foes in the same condition, Zoro proved himself much stronger than Kid and Law (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Throughout the One Piece series, Zoro has always been emphasized as a superior fighter, with more impressive combat feats and showings than Sanji. It's rather clear that the green-haired swordsman is the second-strongest behind Luffy and the closest in power to the captain.

Unsurprisingly, despite pairing them as "Wings", One Piece author Eiichiro Oda also stated that Zoro is the stronger of the two. The cover of chapter 1031, further explained by volume 102's SBS, closed any debate, declaring Zoro as the undisputed number two of the Straw Hat Pirates. This confirmed that he ranks above Sanji, who is only the third strongest member of the group.

Things like Zoro's far superior Haki, his role as Luffy's personal bodyguard, which was made clear in Thriller Bark with the "Nothing happened" iconic scene, as well as his connection with Mihawk, which recalls Luffy's link with Shanks, put him on a higher pedestal of power and influence.

Most fans rank Zoro above any other rookie bar Luffy, and it makes sense

Zoro's superior Haki makes him the strongest among these four (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During their battle on Onigashima's rooftop, Zoro's attacks made Big Mom so worried about Kaido's safety that she warned him to dodge them at any cost, while both Emperors didn't care about Kid and Law's moves. Zoro was able to partially block Kaido and Big Mom's combined attack, a feat that neither Kid nor Law could measure up to.

Despite the wounds he suffered, Zoro won a direct clash with Kaido and injured the Emperor, leaving him with a scar, a feat that not even the joint effort of the Nine Red Scabbards could achieve. It must be noted that Law himself was astonished at Zoro's might.

Before the respective power-ups, it's clear that Zoro was notably ahead of Kid and Law, given that he directly outperformed them. Afterwards, all three Supernovas upgraded their strength, with Zoro receiving an even greater power-up than Kid and Law.

The 2v1 set-up of the battle against Big Mom allowed Kid and Law to perform feats that they would never be able to replicate if they had fought the Emperor individually. They helped each other, exploiting the blindsides to hit her from behind and then land consecutive attacks on her.

Even before upgrading his Haki, Zoro was already fearsome (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Their attacks were impressive, but, despite their combined effort, they failed to make Big Mom lose consciousness. She was clearly damaged, but she endured all their attacks and ended up losing only because she was falling into the void as a result of their strikes.

When put in a 1v1 fight with a top tier, Kid and Law were completely crushed by Shanks and, respectively, Blackbeard. Combining the advanced versions of Armament Haki and Conqueror's Haki in the "King of Hell Style", Zoro would overpower either Law or Kid in a 1v1 clash. He would suffer injuries due to their dangerous Devil Fruits, but he could eventually overtake them.

The real power of Zoro's new Haki-enhanced attacks is yet to be witnessed in the series, as he only needed a few hits to win the fight with King, the only one where he used it. King's Lunarian powers granted him durability even higher than Kaido's. Thus, beating him was no small feat for Zoro, especially as he brutally annihilated him upon unleashing his Haki.

Haki is clearly depicted as the strongest power in One Piece, even surpassing Devil Fruits. Possessing far superior Haki, including the Advanced Conqueror's Haki, the signature ability of the absolute mightiest fighters, Zoro is meant to be a fighter a step above Law and Kid. He can cut through Kid's metal or counterattack Law's techniques.

With his superior ranking as the strongest Straw Hat right below Luffy, Zoro is bound to be more powerful than Sanji. This makes sense, as the cook's best achievement is using Ifrit Jambe and the Vinsmoke genes to defeat Queen, an enemy that Zoro would not even need his recent Haki upgrades to brutally kill.

Sanji never beat someone as strong as King. He also doesn't even have any experience fighting top-tier enemies, something that Zoro did very well on several occasions. In a hypothetical clash, Sanji's exoskeleton would be useless against Zoro's slashes, given that the latter could cut Kaido even before becoming able to coat his attacks with the Color of Conqueror.

Speed wouldn't help Sanji, as Zoro is skilled at reacting to fast fighters, counterattacking them in the blink of an eye. The significant gap in Haki further ensures that Zoro would overpower Sanji, blowing him away with a deadly attack enhanced with the advanced versions of Conqueror's and Armament Haki.

From overrated, has Kid become underrated among One Piece fans?

Kid is actually not that far from Law in strength (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Although not as worthy as a statement from the author, with such overwhelming results and thousands of people voting, this poll was highly indicative of how the One Piece fandom sees the franchise's power scaling. However, it must be said that it's weird to see Kid ranked below Sanji.

Granted, Sanji only obtained a handful more votes, with his 5% beating Kid's 4%. Such a minimal difference is hardly significant, considering that Zoro was proclaimed the strongest of these four pirates with an overwhelming 64% rating. Still, it doesn't seem fair to rank Kid below Sanji, especially when Law obtained seven times the votes of the former.

During the battle in Wano, Law may have showcased slightly better abilities and feats than Kid, but nowhere near enough to warrant such a gap between the two Supernovas. Both exploited the advantage in numbers to use their Devil Fruit powers, eventually sending Big Mom to fall from Onigashima once and for all.

Even with their numerical superiority, they weren't able to make the Emperor lose consciousness. Still, they demonstrated impressive capabilities as they withstood and, at times, even overpowered, direct attacks from Big Mom. Admittedly, Sanji never showed any comparable feats in the entire One Piece series.

Kid is neither fast nor particularly reactive. However, he is so tough that he could endure a devastating attack from Big Mom's Misery. Most likely, even Sanji's Ifrit Jambe wouldn't be enough to put him down for the count. Left without energy, the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates would end up prey to Kid's Magnet-Magnet Fruit, lacking Haki powerful enough to counter it.

