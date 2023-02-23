The official release of One Piece chapter 1076 is scheduled for February 27, 2023. Until then, fans will have to settle for leaks and unofficial translations of raw scans featuring amazing clashes and thrilling plot developments.

Among the most highlighted characters in One Piece chapter 1076 is Benn Beckman, the fearsome vice-captain of the Red Hair Pirates. As the right-hand man of Shanks, Benn has always been portrayed as a mighty individual.

Based on leaks and raw scans of the chapter, Benn is revealed to be the person who beat Eustass Kid and cut his left arm when he attempted to challenge the Red Hair Pirates.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1076. It also reflects the writer's personal views.

Benn Beckman is among One Piece's most prominent pirates

Benn's status within the Red Hair Pirates

Benn is a reliable second-in-command for "Red Hair" Shanks (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Benn Beckmann is an extremely powerful and influential pirate who became the right-hand man of Shanks, one of the Four Emperors. As Shanks' strongest and most loyal subordinate, Benn serves as the first mate of the Red Hair Pirates.

The Roger Pirates, Red Hair Pirates, and Straw Hat Pirates have the same structure, making these crews parallel to each other. The Roger Pirates are the older generation, while the Straw Hat Pirates represent the new generation. The Red Hair Pirates are the middle generation.

The second-in-command of these crews — Rayleigh in the Roger Pirates, Benn in the Red Hair Pirates, and Zoro in the Straw Hat Pirates — are close in strength to their respective captain and act as a brother to them.

Shanks, the captain of the Red Hair Pirates, was an apprentice to Roger and later became the role model and mentor of Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates. Roger had a straw hat that he left to Shanks, who, in turn, gifted to Luffy, connecting them all.

These three crews are relatively low in numbers, mostly relying on a few powerful members as the major executives. With regards to the Red Hair Pirates, Shanks is the group's chief, with overall authority over the crew. Just below him is Benn Beckman, his right-hand man.

Benn ranks above the other senior officers, being even more powerful than Yasopp and Lucky Roux. The rest of the crew includes other high-caliber pirates, making the Red Pirates a well-balanced group.

The parallel between Straw Hat Pirates, Roger Pirates, and Red Hair Pirates is clear (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The Monster Trio, composed of Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji, somewhat resembles the Metal Trio, which involved Roger, Rayleigh, and Gaban. Roger and Rayleigh's original names are based on gold and silver, two precious metals, while Gaban's is based on copper, which is a metal but not a precious one.

This hints at Luffy and Zoro having a captain/right-hand man status in comparison to Sanji, who is the number three of the bunch. Given the similarities between the Straw Hat Pirates, Roger Pirates, and Red Hair Pirates, a similar connection likely ties Shanks, Benn, and Lucky Roux.

Among the "number twos" portrayed by the color spread of One Piece chapter 1031, i.e., the second strongest individuals in the major crews and groups of the series, Benn is one of the most prominent. He has always been portrayed as a right-hand man who is a peer to his captain.

Within a group, a right-hand man is the strongest and most loyal subordinate of the leader. He assists his captain in battle and gives him insightful advice. He may even take over his job if the latter is incapacitated.

The "number two" is someone the entire crew can rely on. He gets authority from his superior individual strength. Benn Beckman is highly reliable, fulfilling this major role in a crew such as the Red Hair Pirates.

Benn is not only the second-strongest member of the group, but he also holds the formal office of the first mate (also known as vice-captain). As such, he is the top officer on board the ship, only below the captain.

In other words, Benn is the man Shanks can rely on the most.

Benn Beckman's powers and abilities

Benn's outstanding Haki allows him to turn a flintlock rifle into a devastating weapon (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As the second-in-command of the Red Hair Pirates, Benn must be an outstanding fighter. Within the crew, he is the only one whose power is, at least to a certain extent, close to that of Shanks, similar to how Zoro compares to Monkey D. Luffy.

Like Zoro and Luffy, as well as Rayleigh and Roger, between Benn and Shanks, there is a "Sun and Moon" dynamic that hints at them being comparable in strength. Benn's fighting capabilities have indeed been directly compared to those of Shanks.

This is very compelling, considering how mighty Shanks is. A man who could fight on equal grounds with Dracule Mihawk, the World's Strongest Swordsman, Shanks also proved himself to be capable of clashing with Whitebeard and intimidating a Marine Admiral with his mere presence.

Benn is yet to be featured in a dedicated 1v1 fight. However, his status as the reliable brother-in-arm of Shanks is a feat in itself.

Moreover, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda has released some information regarding Benn's capabilities. According to Oda, Benn possesses overwhelming Haki, which may even surpass that of the Marine Admirals. This allows him to employ immense attacking power. He can use his flintlock rifle to shoot Haki-coated bullets that can penetrate any enemy.

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur Benn Beckman is very strong and agile and combining his rifle with his haki, his bullets swiftly penetrate his opponents. Even a logia like Kizaru couldn't oppose him when held at gunpoint. Though he is always cool-headed, he is also said to be a playboy that loves women Benn Beckman is very strong and agile and combining his rifle with his haki, his bullets swiftly penetrate his opponents. Even a logia like Kizaru couldn't oppose him when held at gunpoint. Though he is always cool-headed, he is also said to be a playboy that loves women https://t.co/3cBPVmtKth

A testament to this, even Marine Admiral Kizaru, one of the most powerful individuals in the World Government's employment, felt greatly threatened by Benn. When Benn had him held at gunpoint, Kizaru didn't dare to engage with him.

While Rayleigh and Zoro can use the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror's Haki like their captains, it is unconfirmed if Benn can unleash it too. However, given that his counterparts can use the power, it can be speculated that Benn can use it just like them.

Among Benn's other capabilities are his agility and physical strength, as well as his keen intellect. It was stated that Benn has the the highest IQ of any character introduced in the East Blue Saga.

One Piece 1076 highlighted Benn as Eustass Kid's nemesis

Despite Kid being a prominent Supernova, Benn slaughtered him (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kid, Killer, and the rest of their crew headed to Elbaf, the island of the giants, in search of the "man marked by flames," an individual who possesses key information regarding the One Piece.

However, on Elbaf are located the Red Hair Pirates, who are great friends with the giants. This could give rise to a fight between the two crews. Admittedly, it wouldn't be the first time.

The Kid Pirates had already challenged the Red Pirates once, but they ended up losing the battle without ever standing a chance. The gap between the two sides was such that Shanks didn't even need to join the fight.

liljouahra on tiktok @liljouahra Ben Beckmann stocks *Spoilers*Kid didn’t lose his arm against shanks, he lost his arm in a fight against Benn Beckman. Benn beckman has great haki and his rifle bullets are very strong and it’s confirmed that bro has W rizz, Kid stocksBen Beckmann stocks *Spoilers*Kid didn’t lose his arm against shanks, he lost his arm in a fight against Benn Beckman. Benn beckman has great haki and his rifle bullets are very strong and it’s confirmed that bro has W rizz, Kid stocks 📉📉Ben Beckmann stocks📈📈 https://t.co/9IF1yh107x

During that confrontation, Benn Beckman played a major role, personally fighting Eustass Kid. Showing his ruthless side, he not only beat Kid but also cut off his left arm. Having mutilated their captain, Benn is the person that the Kid Pirates hate the most.

This event not only emphasized Benn Beckman's overwhelming power but his cold-bloodedness as well. Moreover, it creates a strong motivation for Kid and his men to take revenge on Benn, Shanks, and the rest of the Red Hair Pirates.

Killer tried to warn Kid that fighting the Red Hair Pirates was no soft challenge and that while it cost him an arm once, this time, it could cost him his life. Meanwhile, Shanks, Benn, Lucky Roux, and the rest of the crew are calmly heading to the coast of Elbaf, ready to face their approaching enemies.

Summary

Benn Beckman and Shanks are the deadliest duo in the Red Hair Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Every leader needs a powerful and reliable number two on his side. Luffy can count on Zoro, Shanks can depend on Benn Beckman, and Roger used to rely on Rayleigh. Admittedly, Rayleigh, Benn, and Zoro are so strong that they can act as "shadow captains."

One Piece fans are yet to witness Benn fighting for real, but his strength can be deduced by his status. Being Shanks' strongest subordinate, with power comparable to the latter, he is no ordinary individual. With his Haki, he can turn a flintlock rifle into a frightening asset.

BrotherE @TheBrotherE



Benn Beckman above Admiral Level!!

Can literally use Haki bullets!!



Yasopp has better observation haki than Katakuri!! Longer Future Sight!!



Lucky Roo is the cook of the Red Haired Pirates!!



ODA going all out for Shanks crew!!

#OP_FILMRED RED HAIRED PIRATE SUPREMACY!!Benn Beckman above Admiral Level!!Can literally use Haki bullets!!Yasopp has better observation haki than Katakuri!! Longer Future Sight!!Lucky Roo is the cook of the Red Haired Pirates!!ODA going all out for Shanks crew!! RED HAIRED PIRATE SUPREMACY!!Benn Beckman above Admiral Level!!Can literally use Haki bullets!!Yasopp has better observation haki than Katakuri!! Longer Future Sight!!Lucky Roo is the cook of the Red Haired Pirates!!ODA going all out for Shanks crew!!#OP_FILMRED https://t.co/ex4jUvowkw

His strength should be similar to that of characters such as Shiryu, Zoro, Eustass Kid, Law, Sabo, and Yamato. These individuals represent the borderline before the level of the absolute top dogs of the One Piece world.

Hence, Benn is mighty enough to put up a solid fight against most Admirals and Emperors. Should they confront him, they will be pushed into a very tough fight. Shanks is stronger than most of them, and Benn is his right-hand man, with a presence that is hyped to be comparable to that of his captain.

Shanks recently declared to Benn his intention to compete for the One Piece. While most fans expected that the Red Hair Pirates would clash with Blackbeard's crew or the Straw Hats, based on the events featured in One Piece 1076, it seems that they will have a rematch with the Kid Pirates.

