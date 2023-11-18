One Piece already foreshadowed which character will defeat Blackbeard

One Piece has a wide range of characters who are potential candidates for the title of King of Pirates. At the moment, the protagonists, Monkey D. Luffy, Shanks, Blackbeard, Buggy, and Whitebeard, are just a few names that come to mind. However, only one can be crowned the King of Pirates.

Given that One Piece is a shonen anime and manga series, fans believe Luffy will most likely come out victorious, especially after the series revealed his newfound powers. His Gear Fifth grants him a ridiculous set of powers that allowed him to defeat Kaido, making Luffy one of the Four Emperors of the Sea.

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, is known for his ability to foreshadow important details well in advance. One such event could be the defeat of Blackbeard. We have reasons to believe that Blackbeard was fated to lose from the very beginning, and here’s why.

One Piece: Understanding why Koby could potentially land Blackbeard’s fatal blow

To understand why Blackbeard could lose to Koby in the One Piece series, one has to take a quick look at historical events from the 17th and 18th centuries. Blackbeard was a name given to a real-life pirate known as Edward Teach. Later, this name came to be known as Edward Thatch, and after numerous acts of piracy, he came to be known as Blackbeard.

However, this alone doesn’t connect Koby to One Piece. While taking a look at Edward Thatch’s life, one can connect the dots that link Koby and Blackbeard in the anime and manga series.

Blackbeard, as a pirate, didn’t accumulate much wealth, but he was the most well-known and feared pirate during the Golden Age of Piracy. The reason for his popularity wasn’t due to his treasure but to the sheer number of ships he and his men plundered.

He was known for his audacious and ambitious plans, one of which involved blocking an entire city for nearly a week. Such a feat created waves, and Blackbeard was a pirate who then struck fear into the hearts of anyone faring the sea. However, Blackbeard didn’t continue with his wicked ways for a long time since he was killed by an individual by the name of Robert Maynard.

Robert Maynard was a lieutenant who was tasked with the hunting and execution of Blackbeard. He successfully managed to kill the pirate when he and his men lured the ships off the North Carolina coast.

The intriguing part about this individual is that he went on to become the Captain of the Royal Navy. This is a very interesting parallel with certain characters from the One Piece universe. Blackbeard could be named after Edward Thatch, while Koby could be inspired by Robert Maynard.

Currently, Koby is a Marine Captain in the One Piece series. However, there is a certain rank that Koby aims to achieve, which could be awarded to him after killing a pirate with a massive bounty. Should Koby manage to kill Blackbeard, he could become the Fleet Admiral and achieve his lifelong dream of rising up the ranks in the Navy.

It is important to note that this is merely a theory, and fans must wait for official confirmation, which will be revealed as the story advances.

