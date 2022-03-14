One Piece: 10 best-written characters

Being as vast a world as it is, One Piece has so many brilliantly written characters to put on display. Expectedly, the core group of protagonists also houses some of One Piece’s best-written characters, though others make the list outside the Straw Hats.

Even antagonists like Donquixote Doflamingo are universally praised for how well-written they are. Doffy, in particular, seemed to resonate with One Piece fans in a special and unique way.

Here are One Piece’s top ten best-written characters, ranked in no particular order.

Donquixote Doflamingo, 9 others comprise One Piece’s best-written characters

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Unsurprisingly, central protagonist Monkey D. Luffy kicks off this list. He’s consistently written as the embodiment of freedom in One Piece, from everything to his goals and motivations to the expectations he places on others. His growth into a more responsible person and captain is also prevalent as the series progresses.

The post-Marineford arc heightens this even further as he deals with the first true feeling of inferiority and shame he receives in the wake of his brother Ace’s death. His coming-to-terms with this failure and his desire to never let a friend die again is integral to the character he becomes in the New World.

2) Nico Robin

One of the most common criticisms of Robin when she first joined the Straw Hats was how fans had no reason to care for her, as well as knowing nothing about her. The Water 7 saga completely changes this, slowly but surely, and fully, developing Robin over the roughly 140 chapter story saga.

Her tragic past prior to the events of One Piece serves to humanize her in the eyes of fans, creating sympathy for the harsh childhood she lived. The rooftop confrontation between her and her former crew culminates in her finally accepting her desire to live. The scene is incredibly emotional and is a testament to how well author Eiichiro Oda can develop a character.

3) Cutty “Franky” Flam

Likewise, Franky is developed side by side with Robin during the Water 7 saga. His initial introduction as a rough and tough street thug eventually gave way to his softer, more compassionate side. His eventual betting on Robin and the Straw Hats further endears fans to him, as he also finds himself wanting to trust the crew.

His backstory, like Robin’s, is also one of the most memorable in One Piece. Unlike hers, however, Franky’s backstory is a tale of human error and unforeseen consequences, rattling him and his ideals to their core. His tragic “death” and eventual rebirth further endeared fans to him, as he rebels against the world, which has taken away the one thing and person he loved.

4) Vinsmoke Sanji

Sanji was often criticized for his lack of depth up until the Whole Cake Island (WCI) arc. In all fairness, his backstory was fairly shallow, and while his character had plenty of redeeming qualities, his love of women often got in the way. WCI changes this dramatically, shedding light on his princely heritage and emphasizing the love he feels for his crew.

In one of One Piece’s highest-rated episodes, fans see him and former captain Luffy duke it out, with Sanji clearly being the one in pain here. His eventual, sheepish return to the Straw Hats, coupled with his full backstory, drastically elevates the quality of his character.

All of this, plus the final words to his family, as well as the further, slight development he receives in Wano, solidify him as one of One Piece’s best-written characters.

5) Donquixote “Doffy” Doflamingo

The core antagonist of the Dressrosa saga, Doffy, is one of the most praised characters for his writing and development. His sadistic tendencies fit perfectly with his “Heavenly Demon” moniker and backstory, one of the most beloved in all of One Piece. The tie-in to Law’s own backstory further emphasizes the quality of both characters.

While he is somewhat one-tonal in his sadism and appreciation for cruelty, it’s nevertheless an incredibly engaging characterization. The motivations behind this sadism are particularly engaging, fitting his “Heavenly Demon” nickname perfectly. Rejected by both Heaven and Earth, he resolves to destroy it all, and make both worlds his own.

6) Donquixote “Corazon” Rosinante

Corazon serves as a stellar antithesis to Doflamingo, experiencing the same cruelty as his brother did from those they were once superior to. He, however, resolves to relinquish his prejudices and reform himself amongst those he once ruled over as a Celestial Dragon. He even joined the Marines to work as a spy on his brother.

His backstory interweaving with Law’s origins heightens both of them as terrific characters, showing how much he cared for him and despised Doffy’s intentions. His final moments alive are the perfect cap on his backstory, from his confrontation with his brother to his proclamation of love for Law. Without a doubt, Rosinante is one of One Piece’s best-written characters.

7) Trafalgar D. Water Law

Completing the trifecta of interwoven origins, Law’s backstory both before and after meeting Rosinante is incredible to experience. The tale of corruption and human tragedy in his hometown of Flevance already makes him a hopeless child, desiring only to destroy. The eventual blossoming into a doctor, one who saves and creates, is a fantastic progression.

In terms of specifics, his relationship with Corazon further heightens this progression. He was someone who had given up hope, wanting to become Doflamingo, while Rosinante used hope to keep going each and every day with Law. His presence in the future Warlord’s life completely changed who he was, and for the better, no less.

8) Fisher Tiger

Despite not being incredibly prevalent in One Piece screen time, Fisher Tiger is undoubtedly one of One Piece’s best-written characters. His idealistic principles of liberation and freedom led to him never holding a grudge against humans, freeing human and fish-man slaves alike.

Even in death, his desire to end hatred trumped his desire for justice for those humans who just betrayed him. Tiger’s personality and ideals live on through Jinbe, and proved integral in demonstrating to Fish-men that not all humans are hateful. Despite a short appearance, he’s undoubtedly one of One Piece’s best-written characters.

9) Bon Clay

Likewise, Bon Clay also has fairly short screen time relative to the series at large. He, however, is both a fan-favorite and one of One Piece’s best-written characters. His introduction as an enemy eventually progresses into one of Luffy’s dearest friends. He’s also integral to letting his newfound friend reach Marineford during the Impel Down arc.

In between the two extremes, Clay makes so many sacrifices for Luffy, both in body and freedom. His being in Impel Down is due to him already making one sacrifice for Straw Hat, and he doesn’t hesitate to double down on the act when the opportunity presents itself again. Both critically and amongst fans, Bon Clay is one of One Piece’s best-written characters.

10) Portgas D. Ace

Finally, Portgas D. Ace’s overarching life story served as one of the best in all One Piece, likewise elevating how he’s written. The tragedy of his birth is highlighted by the peace he finds in death, finally coming to believe he’s deserving of love and life. While some critique the hot-headed behavior that led to his death, this fits perfectly with his character.

Ace could never accept who his real father was, and finding Whitebeard as a father figure gave him someone he could be proud of. Hearing someone criticize, in his eyes, his true father figure was inexcusable, as was his hearing criticisms of Roger in childhood. While this sadly led to his death, it stays true to his character, perfectly emphasizing his tragic, incredibly well-written arc.

