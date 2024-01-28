One Piece episode 1092: Multiple Vegapunks revealed, CP0's return, and the relationship between Bonney and Kuma

One Piece episode 1091, titled Bonney's Lamentation! Darkness Lurking on the Future Island, was released on January 28, 2024. In this episode, fans see CP0 members sitting at a table as Kaku explains how Vegapunk split himself into six different identities. A new member of CP0 is also revealed, who looks like the woman that appeared during Whole Cake Island.

Meanwhile, on Egghead Island, Luffy and his group are stuffed as Atlas leaves them. Later, they are attacked by a Pacifista shaped like Kuma, the former Warlord. As Luffy tries to knock it down, Bonney interrupts and tells them that this is her father. Lastly, somewhere on the Grand Line, Law crosses paths with Blackbeard as a fierce battle is about to start.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime.

Six Vegapunk bodies are revealed in One Piece episode 1092

The Vegapunk Satellites

The Vegapunk Satellites revealed by Kaku as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 1092 of One Piece starts with the reveal of CP0 agents, as Kaku explains to them how Vegapunk has split himself into six other bodies, namely Shaka (Punk-01), Lilith (Punk-02), Edison (Punk-03), Pythagoras (Punk-04), Atlas (Punk-05), and York (Punk-06).

As Lucci hears this, he points at the Pacifista standing behind him, as he reveals the mission his team was given - to return the Pacifista to Egghead and destroy every Vegapunk satellite. A woman is sitting beside them, who looks like the new member of CP0. She was previously seen during the Whole Cake Island arc as she was attending Sanji's wedding ceremony.

The situation at Egghead Island

Bonney and the Straw Hats in their new 'futuristic' clothing (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1092, Luffy, Bonney, and Chopper eat their fill as they have a little chat with Atlas. As they are doing this, a tiny robot approaches them and starts eating all of their trash. This robot is "Recycollie," a robot that recycles waste into energy that is used to run Egghead Island. It is against littering, which Luffy's group learns the hard way.

After this, Atlas leaves them alone to enjoy the wonderful future island. As they wander around, Luffy enters a mysterious machine that dresses him up in pretty fashionable clothes. Chopper, Bonney, and Jinbe follow suit, as all of them love their new looks. After this, Bonney says her farewell, as she is going to look for Vegapunk and take her revenge.

Kuma holding Bonney as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, Luffy suddenly senses something from afar and stops her, saying that "Kuma" is approaching them. They make a hurried run alongside Bonney, who has no idea who is after them.

As they reach a certain point, a Pacifista shaped like Kuma attacks them. Luffy decides to counter his attack with his Elephany bullet, but Bonney stops him at the last moment, as both of them make a hair-close escape from Kuma's beam. Bonney then reveals that this is her father, the only family she has left. As Luffy, Chopper, and Jinbe hear this, they are shocked.

Somewhere on the Grand Line

Edward D. Teech as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1092, the Heart Pirates are sailing towards their destination, as they are interrupted by a storm. To their surprise, Blackbeard's ship emerges from this thundercloud, as all the Heart Pirates embrace themselves.

Four of the Blackbeard Pirates are revealed - Jesus Burgess, Van Ogre, Stronger, and Doctor Q, alongside their captain Edward D. Teech. Blackbear immediately orders his crew to attack the Heart Pirates, as Law also tells his crew that there is no way they are running away from this danger.

One Piece episode 1091 recap

Sea Beast Weapons as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode of One Piece, the remaining Straw Hats present on the Going Sunny were interrogated by Vegapunk (a woman). As they continue their conversation, she summons humongous Sea Beast robots from the water, asking them to hand over their valuables if they want to leave alive.

While she is doing this, she is warned by a mysterious person not to underestimate the Straw Hat Pirates as Robin and Zoro already have their eyes on her. She then revealed her name to be "Lilith."

Dr Vegapunk (Atlas) as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

On the other hand, Luffy's group, who has already entered Egghead Island, is looking around for food. Bonney is guiding the way because she claims she has been to this island before. As they climb a ladder to the top, they reach a place where everything looks futuristic.

As Luffy, Bonney, and Chopper try to eat holograms, a gigantic girl enters the screen. She proves herself as not a hologram by punching Luffy and later introduces them to a machine that can cook food from any cuisine in the world. As the conversation continues, Jinbe asks her about her identity, to which she reveals her name as "Vegapunk" (aka Atlas).