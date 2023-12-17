What is the difference between CP0 and CP9 in One Piece? Explained

In the expansive world of One Piece, the Cipher Pol stands out as a formidable intelligence agency serving the World Government. Notables within this organization are CP0 and CP9. While both share affiliations and espionage roles, they exhibit distinct characteristics. CP0, a high-tier unit, holds significant influence and is deeply involved in global affairs.

On the other hand, CP9 specializes in covert operations and employs skilled assassins. As key players in the series, these Cipher Pol branches contribute to the intricate narrative, adding layers of complexity to the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew in their pursuit of the elusive One Piece treasure.

One Piece: An overview of Cipher Pol agents

Expand Tweet

Cipher Pol, often referred to as CP, is a series of intelligence agencies working under the jurisdiction of the World Government. These agencies are primarily responsible for carrying out clandestine operations, including espionage, assassinations, and the elimination of threats to the government's interests.

CP agents are highly skilled individuals who possess formidable combat abilities and specialized training. They are trained in the Rokushiki arts, a unique martial arts style that grants them superhuman abilities. Due to their prominence in the story and unique characteristics, CP0 and CP9 stand out among the other CP agencies.

One Piece: Differences between CP0 and CP9

Expand Tweet

CP9, also known as Cipher Pol Number 9, made its debut during the Enies Lobby arc in the One Piece series. This formidable group consists of highly skilled individuals who are masters of the Rokushiki arts. The Enies Lobby arc showcased CP9 as the central antagonist, creating intense conflicts and memorable battles.

The members of CP9 are known for their exceptional physical abilities and mastery of Rokushiki techniques. The key members of CP9 include Rob Lucci, Kaku, Kalifa, Blueno, Fukurou, and Kumadori. Each member possesses unique fighting styles and strengths, making them formidable opponents for the Straw Hat Pirates.

Blueno during the Enies Lobby arc (Image via Toei animation)

During the Enies Lobby arc, CP9 aimed to capture Nico Robin, a member of the Straw Hat Pirates with vital knowledge sought by the World Government. Their infiltration of Enies Lobby and subsequent battles with the Straw Hat Pirates showcased their incredible combat prowess.

On the other hand, CP0, also known as Cipher Pol Aigis Zero, is a more recent addition to the One Piece storyline. CP0 is considered the highest-ranking and most powerful CP agency within the World Government. Unlike CP9, CP0 is primarily involved in intelligence gathering and diplomatic affairs, operating at the highest levels of government.

CP0 during the Wano country arc (Image via Toei animation)

CP0 agents are known for their impeccable skills in espionage, negotiation, and manipulation. They are highly influential and hold significant authority within the World Government. The specific members of CP0 remain a mystery, as their identities are concealed behind masks, adding an air of mystery and intrigue to their characters.

CP0 made a notable appearance during the Dressrosa arc, where they played a crucial role in the political maneuverings and power struggles within the arc. Their presence signifies the immense influence and power they wield behind the scenes. The current known members of CP0 include Rob Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy. CP0 played a major role during the Wano arc as well.

Final thoughts

CP0 and CP9 are two distinct branches of the Cipher Pol intelligence agency in the One Piece world. While both organizations share a common purpose, their roles and characteristics set them apart.

CP9, introduced during the Enies Lobby arc, consists of highly skilled fighters specializing in the Rokushiki arts, while CP0 operates at the highest levels of government, engaging in intelligence gathering and diplomatic affairs.