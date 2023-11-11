One Piece: How old is Bonney? Her true age, explained

Recent One Piece chapters have focused on the tragic origins of Bartholomew Kuma. He has been one of the series’ most beloved characters even before this recent look at his beginnings. However, this overarching flashback sequence has only furthered fans’ appreciation for the character, cementing him as one of the most endearing and well-written characters in the series.

This focus on Kuma has also brought to light the origins of his adoptive daughter, known to One Piece fans as Worst Generation member, “Glutton” Jewelry Bonney. Her origins as the child of Kuma’s longtime friend and love Ginny and an unknown Celestial Dragon were incredibly shocking to fans, making for an exciting and unexpected twist.

However, this revelation has also led One Piece fans to finally find an answer as to the question of "how old is Bonney," a topic of hot debate given the nature of her Devil Fruit. While there have been several evidential teases of her true age throughout the series, the latest installment to author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga has officially confirmed it.

One Piece’s latest chapter finally confirms Jewelry Bonney’s shockingly young age

The latest One Piece chapter finally saw Bonney introduced into Kuma’s life, albeit tragically so, via the death of his longtime friend and romantic love Ginny. This death brought Bonney into Kuma’s life, prompting him to spend his time raising her while also fighting for the Revolutionary Army he and Ginny both loved.

This also confirmed that Bonney was born roughly 12 years before the current events in the series, which is implicitly confirmed by recent events in the Kuma flashback. The starting point is 14 years prior to current events, which saw Ginny captured by the World Government and betrothed to a Celestial Dragon during a mission gone wrong for the Revolutionary Army.

The latest One Piece chapter began two years after this point, which is confirmed via a line of dialogue Emporio Ivankov says to Kuma early on in the issue. Shortly thereafter, fans see Ginny call Kuma, Ivankov, and Dragon to say goodbye to them before she dies. This scene also reveals that she has traveled back to the Sorbet Kingdom with a baby alongside her, whose name is revealed to be Bonney.

When Kuma arrives at the Sorbet Kingdom, tragically too late to say goodbye to Ginny before her death, he finds Bonney in the care of the elders he and Ginny once took care of together. Bonney is shown to be an infant child, still in a swaddle cloth and crying for her mother as Kuma and the others hold her.

The latest One Piece chapter further confirms her to be an infant by jumping ahead five years in time and specifically saying Bonney is five years old by this point. In other words, it’s implicitly confirmed that Bonney was a newborn child at the time of Ginny’s death, which occurred 12 years prior to the current events of the series.

In summation

One Piece chapter 1098 finally answers the ever-popular question of "how old is Bonney" by fans (Image via Toei Animation)

By nature of Kuma’s flashback confirming Ginny’s five-year-old age five years after Ginny’s death, it can be confirmed that present-day Jewelry Bonney is 12 years old chronologically. This is cemented via the implicit confirmation that Ginny’s death took place 12 years before the current events. By combining these two pieces of information, Bonney’s chronological age becomes inarguably clear.

