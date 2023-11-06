One Piece Episode 1083: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1083 is set to release on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 am JST. With Ryokugyu’s invasion dealt with thanks to some unexpected help from Shanks, it seems that the Wano arc is entering its final wrapup phase.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure on what the upcoming episode will cover, as there's no spoiler information available for One Piece Episode 1083. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

Here's a breakdown of down all available release information for One Piece Episode 1083 as well as speculation on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece Episode 1083 likely to begin setting up where Straw Hats are headed next

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1083 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30AM JST on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

For some international fans, it translates to a Saturday night local release window. Most international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available Sunday morning. The time of release will vary by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1083 is set to release on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6PM, Saturday, November 11

Eastern Standard Time: 9PM, Saturday, November 11

Greenwich Mean Time: 2AM, Sunday, November 12

Central European Time: 3AM, Sunday, November 12

Indian Standard Time: 7:30AM, Sunday, November 12

Philippine Standard Time: 10AM, Sunday, November 12

Japanese Standard Time: 11AM, Sunday, November 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30PM, Sunday, November 12

Episode 1082 recap

Wano has finally found its new guardian deity heading into One Piece episode 1083 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1082 began with the continuation of Momonosuke, Yamato and the Akazaya Nine’s fight against Ryokugyu.

They continuously cut him down, but his Devil Fruit allowed him to constantly regenerate, even when burnt. While Yamato’s efforts may have made the difference, Momonosuke told them not to interfere since they planned on leaving Wano.

Then, the country’s new Shogun finally replicated Kaido’s Blast Breath and hit Ryokugyu with it.

Meanwhile, Kozuki Sukiyaki was showing Robin and Law where Wano's Road Poneglyph was. They were then shown an entire city submerged under water, revealed to be Ancient Wano.

The city drowned due to the walls that surrounded Wano and allowed rainwater to accumulate. Sukiyaki then revealed that Pluton was left in the ancient city and could only be accessed if Wano’s borders were opened once more, which was puzzling, given Oden’s wish to do so.

The episode then cut back to the Ryokugyu fight, where it was revealed that Momonosuke’s Blast Breath wasn’t enough to finish the fight.

Shanks, who was revealed to be off Wano’s coast, critiqued Ryokugyu’s targeting the new-era pirates who had just made history. He used Conqueror’s Haki to force Ryokugyu to retreat.

The episode ended with the reveal that Luffy, Zoro, Sanji and Jinbe were all waiting to intervene, with Luffy recognizing Shanks’ Haki.

What to expect (speculative)

With Ryokugyu dealt with, One Piece Episode 1083 should turn its focus to what’s next for the Straw Hats since all of Wano’s threats have been dealt with.

Likewise, fans can expect to see the group pick their next location, which will likely be motivated by whatever clues they can find on where the fourth and final Road Poneglyph is.

One Piece Episode 1083 should also finally provide clarity on who is joining the crew. While Yamato has declared their intention to do so, it doesn’t seem to have been confirmed by the anime yet.

Likewise, fans have expressed a desire for Carrot to join the crew as well, but it’s unclear whether or not she will also become a Straw Hat officially.

Make sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

