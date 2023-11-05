One Piece episode 1082: Momonosuke proves his mettle, Shanks shows off his Haki, and Robin learns about Wano's past

One Piece episode 1082, titled The Coming of the New Era! The Red-Haired's Imperial Rage, was released on Sunday, November 5, 2023. This particular episode properly established Momonosuke as a capable leader of Wano.

He has only recently assumed the role of shogun after Kaido's defeat, and he now bears a great deal of responsibility on his young shoulders. Despite having the body of an adult while still being a child, he has displayed both the mindset and capabilities of a capable leader.

In the previous episode, Ryokugyu attacked the samurai of Wano and easily overpowered them. Meanwhile, Shanks was observed stationed off the shore of Wano, reminiscing about his time with Luffy. In the latest episode, Shanks too will be seen in action.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Ryokugyu finally retreats in One Piece episode 1082

Momonosuke fights Ryokugyu

Momonosuke uses Bolo Breath in One Piece episode 1082 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1082 opened in Wano, where a festive banquet was underway, with the Straw Hats celebrating. Meanwhile, the Nine Red Scabbards and Momonosuke were having a hard time fighting against Ryokugyu.

They continued to cut down roots and branches that the Admiral created with his Woods-Woods Devil Fruit, only for new ones to emerge. Raizo even attempted to burn them, but it proved ineffective.

Throughout all of this, Momonosuke was determined that Yamato should not fight, as he no longer wanted to rely on others to save his country. After several unsuccessful efforts, Momonosuke successfully replicated Kaido's Bolo Breath and used it to set Ryokugyu on fire.

Robin and Law find the old Wano

Law and Robin as seen in One Piece episode 1082 (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1082, Sukiyaki led Robin and Law underground, where they stumbled upon a Road Poneglyph. If they only discovered one more Poneglyph, it would lead them to Laugh Tale.

Through a glass block in the underground passage, they also found an entire city submerged beneath the water. Sukiyaki explained that this city was the old Wano, dating back 800 years.

The city had drowned as a result of the walls that surrounded Wano and kept rainwater from escaping. As a result, the residents of Wano were forced to build a new city higher up in the mountains.

Sukiyaki then spoke of the ancient weapon, Pluton, which was located in the old city, and could only be released if the borders were opened. This revelation puzzled everyone, as Oden had left instructions before his death that the borders should be opened.

Shanks intervenes

Shanks as seen in One Piece episode 1082 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1082, fans saw that Momonosuke's fiery attack was not enough to stop Ryokugyu. Shanks, who was aboard his ship off the coast of Wano, disapproved of Ryokugyu targeting youngsters who had recently been through a war.

He questioned Ryokugyu's fear of the next generation and used his Conqueror's Haki to force the admiral to retreat.

The anime then showed that Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji were aware of the intruder and had been proudly watching over Momonosuke. They had also felt the Shank's Haki which Luffy described as a familiar presence.

One Piece episode 1081 recap

Ryokugyu as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei)

The previous episode showed Shanks proudly observing Luffy's latest wanted poster, reflecting on their past encounter when Luffy was just a child. However, Shanks decided not to meet Luffy due to the latter's recent notoriety in the public eye. He then declared to Benn Beckman that it was time for them to claim the One Piece.

Meanwhile, in Wano, the Nine Red Scabbards, Momonosuke, and Yamato confronted Ryokugyu. However, they were overwhelmed by the Admiral's Woods-Woods Devil Fruit.

Elsewhere, Kuroma informed Akainu that Sabo had declared war on the Celestial Dragons by attacking their symbol at Marie Geois. He was held responsible for liberating Kuma and assassinating King Cobra of Alabasta. He was also suspected of being involved in Princess Vivi's disappearance.

