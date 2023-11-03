One Piece anime might have revealed Dragon's Devil Fruit (and it's better than Kaido's)

One Piece anime's episode 1081 finally marked the finale of the Wano arc, a moment highly anticipated by fans. However, amidst the resolution of the Wano storyline, the episode brought an unexpected revelation. Sabo, a key character, assumed the new title of Flame Emperor.

Equally significant was the unveiling of Monkey D. Dragon's mysterious moniker, Insurgent Serpent. Notably, this unique epithet has never been mentioned in the manga, making it an anime-original concept. This revelation has intensified existing theories about Dragon possessing a mythical Zoan Devil Fruit, potentially granting him the power to influence weather.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for the One Piece anime.

One Piece anime: Monkey D. Dragon's actual moniker

Expand Tweet

In One Piece, few characters have intrigued fans as much as Monkey D. Dragon, the enigmatic father of the protagonist, Luffy. With the One Piece anime reaching episode 1081 and the manga nearing its 1100th chapter, Dragon's mysterious aura remained largely untouched until a pivotal moment in the recent episode, marking the conclusion of the Wano arc.

One Piece anime episode 1081 not only wrapped up the intense Wano storyline but also ventured beyond, unveiling the global events unfolding outside the isolated realm. Amidst the episode's faithful adaptation of the manga, one scene stood out - a moment unique to the anime. In this scene, Dragon was referred to as the "Insurgent Serpent," a nickname that set the One Piece fandom abuzz with theories and speculations.

Expand Tweet

The moniker "Insurgent Serpent" sparked intense discussions within the anime community, leading to intriguing theories about Dragon's potential Devil Fruit powers. Many fans speculate that Dragon might possess a mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit based on the Amaru, a mythical serpent in Andean civilizations associated with change and rain.

This connection gained weight due to Dragon's initial appearance amidst a colossal rainstorm, where he saved Luffy, emphasizing his close association with rain. Amaru's symbolism of change and revolution aligns seamlessly with Dragon's role as the leader of the Revolutionary Army, a group dedicated to challenging the existing order.

Expand Tweet

This association led fans to theorize that Dragon's Devil Fruit allows him to manipulate weather, granting him control over rain and storms. Comparisons were drawn with Kaido, a fearsome pirate with a Devil Fruit that transformed him into an eastern dragon, granting him flight and fire-breathing abilities.

The prospect of Dragon possessing weather-controlling powers raises intriguing questions about the extent of his abilities and their potential impact on the One Piece world.

However, it's important to note that the reveal of Dragon's nickname and its connection to the "Insurgent Serpent" is an anime-original concept, leaving room for the narrative to take unexpected turns in future episodes or manga chapters.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

One Piece anime undeniably unveiled Monkey D. Dragon's intriguing moniker, the "Insurgent Serpent," sparking intense speculation within the fandom. As the manga delves into the intricate backstory of characters like Kuma and sheds light on Dragon's past as a former marine, the anime's choice to reveal this nickname could be a calculated move by Eiichiro Oda.

With the manga's ongoing exploration of Dragon's history, the possibility of this anime revelation foreshadowing a significant manga reveal becomes increasingly likely. The future chapters of the manga might also follow up on the reveal of Dragon's nickname and his actual abilities.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.