One Piece and Naruto team up to make new records

One Piece and Naruto are the two series in the world of manga and anime that are extremely popular due to their iconic storylines, fascinating characters, and engrossing themes. Thanks to the series' global appeal, Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform has experienced exponential success, with July 2023 being its second-most-read month ever.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece recently underwent intermittent breaks since Chapter 1088 due to his involvement in the Netflix live-action adaptation, heightening anticipation among fans. On the other hand, Naruto enthusiasts have been longing for more content, especially when it comes to exploring characters like Minato and other Hokages. The well-received Minato manga has only intensified this desire.

With the release of chapters 1089 and 1090, One Piece is making a comeback from its hiatus, causing excitement and anticipation among manga fans. Yuta Momiyama, the deputy editor-in-chief of Shonen Jump +, attributes MANGA Plus's achievement to the return of One Piece serialization and the release of Naruto's new one-shot, which garnered nearly 2 million views in just one week.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the latest One Piece chapter and Naruto One Shot.

One Piece and Naruto's contribution to MANGA Plus explored

Expand Tweet

One Pie­ce has achieved unmatched popularity in the expansive world of manga. Its engaging storyline and intricately crafted universe have made it a focal point of global con­ver­sations. Not only is it renowned for its captivating narrative, but its increasing sales figures also solidify its status as one of the best-selling manga series worldwide.

In Chapter 1089, the story takes a thrilling turn as Egghead Island is introduced after a long break. This new setting holds the promise of an incredibly important storyline in the series. Additionally, readers finally learn about what happened to Garp after his confrontation with the Blackbeard pirates, adding even more intrigue to the plot.

Expand Tweet

At the same time, the Naruto one-shot provided fans with a new perspective on Minato and expanded upon the lore of the Naruto universe. It de­lved into the intricate time­line and provided in-depth information about Minato and the­ Uzumaki clan. This release sparked excitement among fans, who were eager to gain more insight into beloved characters and the extensive history of the story.

The combination of these significant events had an undeniable impact. As curiosity grew and excitement built, MANGA Plus saw an incredible surge in popularity. In just one week, the platform attracted nearly 2 million readers from around the world, captivating audiences not only in Japan but also across Europe, India, and Indonesia.

Expand Tweet

The return of One Piece from its hiatus, along with the introduction of important plot details and the Naruto one-shot's focus on beloved characters, created a phenomenon that captured fans worldwide. As readers eagerly absorbed these revelations, it showcased the global manga community's unde­niable hunger for engaging narratives and rich lore.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

The mile­stone reached by MANGA Plus is a testament to the enduring impact of se­ries like One Pie­ce and Naruto. These captivating narratives have managed to enthrall readers worldwide, making them cultural touchstones in the world of manga. The global resonance of these stories emphasizes their profound relevance and significance.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.