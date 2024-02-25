My Hero Academia chapter 415: Shigaraki rejects Deku's One For All attack as Eri reappears

My Hero Academia chapter 415 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the official and exciting continuation of Izuku “Deku” Midoriya’s climactic battle with Tomura Shigaraki. Likewise, Deku seemingly has Shigaraki on the ropes, with the latter dazed and confused following the former’s latest attack and the merging of their memories it seemingly triggered.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 415 sees Shigaraki somewhat regain control of the situation by exploiting a loophole in One For All which fans and Deku hadn’t previously considered. While a chance at victory still exists in the form of an unexpected cameo at the issue’s end, hope is certainly dwindling as the young Pro Hero reaches his limit.

My Hero Academia chapter 415 seemingly sets up Eri to get involved in Deku vs Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 415: Resonance and its consequences

The One For All users prepare to deliver what should be the final blow to Shigaraki in My Hero Academia chapter 415 (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 415 began immediately where the previous issue ended, seeing Tomura Shigaraki continue to try and create distance from Izuku “Deku” Midoriya. Both of their memories continued to intertwine and appear before them as this happened, with the issue opening up on one of Deku’s memories from the USJ incident featuring Minoru Mineta and Tsuyu Asui.

Yoichi Shigaraki is then seen pondering what could be causing this, eventually deducing that it’s an accelerated response created via One For All resonating with the All For One Quirk Factor. Likewise, by transferring the Vestige of Kudo, the 2nd user of One For All, into the All For One Quirk, a critical point in this resonance has been reached.

My Hero Academia chapter 415 then sees Yoichi muse on how his brother wanted a strong heart to steal One For All with. However, Yoichi points out that the one true heart was within the Quirk itself all along, which All For One couldn’t see regardless of how powerful he became. He adds that the Quirk and its heart has been passed on for generations for the sake of this moment, in order to stop the ultimate villain whose spirit is solidified hatred and malice.

Deku charges up a punch as Yoichi says this, with memories from both Shigaraki and Deku playing out as their fight continues. The two then charge at each other as they remember their first meeting via the other’s perspective, with Deku successfully landing another punch. While the transfer of the other Vestiges begins and is seemingly successful, it’s mostly rejected by Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia chapter 415 then saw Daigoro Banjo say it makes sense that he can reject the transfer if his will is strong enough to steal the Quirks of his own volition. However, he reveals that En did manage to get through and do some damage. Deku then begins scheming, realizing that En’s transfer means Shigaraki can’t totally shut them out.

He then begins pondering Shigaraki’s giant fingers and the armor they create, desiring to take advantage of them. However, he confirms that he must break through this armor, and is unable to use it as a means of transferring the Quirks and Vestiges. A shocking memory showing Tenko Shimura being escorted home by a strange man in a suit then plays, as Deku claims he’s getting closer to freeing the Tenko Shimura personality and that he just has to keep trying.

My Hero Academia chapter 415: All hope lost…?

However, My Hero Academia chapter 415 then sees Shigaraki having turned his finger armor into tentacle-like weapons, both enveloping his body and creating further distance between him and Deku. The issue then cuts to a drone filming the fight, as well as the flying U.A. battleground being safely brought down by Cementoss, Gentle Criminal and other Pro Heroes.

Mei Hatsume then reveals that their satellite communication service was remotely hijacked by someone “far, far away,” revealing that the drone filming Deku’s fight is hers. She adds that he’s still her client so she needs to watch and see how she can help him further, while La Brava adds that Deku is the one who turned Gentle Criminal into a better person. The pair then both say they have to keep rooting for him no matter what.

My Hero Academia chapter 415 then shows a business course student seemingly watching Deku and Shigaraki’s fight on his phone, happy that the feed is back up. However, he’s seemingly shocked by what he sees as perspective shifts to a U.A. evacuation shelter. Deku and Shigaraki’s fight is shown broadcasting on the screen, with Ectoplasm chasing after a crying and seemingly determined Eri as the issue ends.

My Hero Academia chapter 415: In summation

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 415 sets up an exciting final stage of Deku and Shigaraki’s fight, suggesting that the two will continue to one-up each other until one can’t answer in turn. However, the shock shown on the face of the business course student and the sudden cut away from the pair’s fight suggests that something devastating may have happened to Deku.

This is further supported by the ending shot of Eri, who is seemingly on her way to go help Deku given her expression and the fact that her hero’s fight was being broadcast at the shelter. While this is all still speculative as of this article’s writing, it certainly seems to be the direction series creator, author, and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi is heading in.

