My Hero Academia chapter 416: Deku breaches Shigaraki's inner memories as the fight reaches a climax

My Hero Academia chapter 416 was released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki’s final fight.

The issue also gives more focus to Eri, explaining her actions and why she was seemingly so motivated to join Deku on the battlefield. Likewise, My Hero Academia chapter 416 sees Ectoplasm rightfully shut this down, explaining that she doesn’t have the capability to help Deku out in any significant way.

However, some fans are asserting that this is setting up Eri for a Quirk Awakening, several of which have already occurred in this final arc.

My Hero Academia chapter 416 stops Eri from rushing to her hero’s side (for now)

My Hero Academia chapter 416: Promises

My Hero Academia chapter 416 reveals there's nothing Eri can currently do to help her hero (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 416 opened up with a shot of Deku rushing at Shigaraki, who has now been completely swallowed up by his finger armor, which is also extending out to attack Deku. Focus then shifts back to Eri, who is cornered by Ectoplasm as she approaches the exit door of the facility.

She tells him that Deku needs her help, to which he says that Deku is hundreds of kilometers away. She says that she will ride one of the evacuation trains, but Ectoplasm reveals that the battles have compromised the system to the point of non-functionality.

He adds that she hasn’t stored enough energy to use her Rewind Quirk yet, meaning that she couldn’t do anything even if she got there in time just like with Aizawa.

My Hero Academia chapter 416 sees Ectoplasm share that he feels the same as Eri does, but all they can do is believe in Deku. She remembers when she told Deku her dream, and he said he’d have to work even harder to achieve it for her as she begins sobbing.

Kota appears and grabs her hand, saying that Midoriya is such a crybaby like him, so when he sees Deku doing his best he feels like he needs to step in.

In the evacuation facility, the citizen, who asked Deku if he will get back their old lives for them, eventually is seen watching the fight with a horrified look on his face.

As Deku continues to struggle against Shigaraki’s finger armor, he remembers the young hero’s promise of bringing everything from their old lives back.

Expand Tweet

Focus then shifts to the floating U.A. coffin being evacuated after landing, with Neito Monoma revealed to be alive and on a stretcher.

Momo Yaoyorozu and Denki Kaminari are also shown to be alive and well, watching Deku fight on a phone as they evacuate. Kaminari then starts talking about the shonen trope where side characters keep saying that they trust the hero no matter what, adding that Midoriya is likely the strongest person in the entire world right now.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 416 sees Kaminari add that he doesn’t have the same feeling as when All Might would say “it’s fine now,” asking if his being worried means he doesn’t trust Deku.

Focus then shifts back to the aftermath of Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga’s fight, where Tsuyu Asui watches as Uraraka is loaded onto a helicopter. It’s also revealed that Uraraka is on the verge of death due to her injuries.

Hawks and Fumikage Tokoyami are seen as further rescue efforts are made for the heroes on the battlefield, with Hawks remembering Uraraka as he hears the others speak.

He smiles as he remembers Uraraka’s words of everyone seeing each other united as one, as focus shifts yet again to Rock Lock and Lady Nagant.

My Hero Academia chapter 416: The antithesis of evil

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 416 sees Rock Lock ask Nagant why she’s helping Midoriya, to which she says he opened up her heart by doing the thing that evildoers hate the most.

Rock Lock agrees, saying that making villains lose the will to fight is key to a hero’s strategy. Nagant adds that he’s doing the same thing right now, taking a difficult path out of refusal to see the world as black and white, good and evil.

She adds that he suffers so much in the process, but it’s what makes her want to root for him. Deku is seen screaming out and crying during his fight as she says so, before focus shifts back to the refugee facility, where one citizen timidly tells Deku to do his best.

The issue finally returns to the fight itself, where a seemingly scared Shigaraki is telling Deku to stay away as an image of his father appears in his mind. My Hero Academia chapter 416 sees Deku preparing to land a transfer punch on Shigaraki shortly thereafter.

However, as he does so, the Shimura house appears before him inexplicably. Deku changes from his current torn up hero outfit to his student outfit. The episode ends with Deku looking shocked at the house while remembering Shigaraki’s words about how this house is his origin.

My Hero Academia chapter 416: In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 416 is an exciting issue, which sets up what’s likely the final act of this final fight between Midoriya and Shigaraki. Likewise, with Deku set to finally learn Shigaraki’s origins as Tenko Shimura, fans are curious to see if the young hero’s resolve wavers at all after learning this truth.

The issue also does a great job of setting up Eri for a possible Quirk Awakening, given the words Ectoplasm said to her and how strongly she clearly feels for Deku here.

Although certainly far-fetched given what fans currently know, it’s clear that at least the groundwork for such a development is being laid out by series creator, author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi.

Related links

My Hero Academia chapter 415 highlights

My Hero Academia chapter 414 highlights

My Hero Academia chapter 416 sees Horikoshi try to fix the final arc's biggest flaw (but it's too little too late)

My Hero Academia Chapter 416: Deku's "Serious Punch" against Shigaraki parallels One Punch Man Saitama's signature move

My Hero Academia chapter 416 clowns every delusional Eri fan-theory