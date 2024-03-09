My Hero Academia chapter 416 sees Horikoshi try to fix the final arc's biggest flaw (but it's too little too late)

My Hero Academia chapter 416 is set to release on March 11, 2024, but the spoilers for this chapter have already been released. The spoilers gave an insight into how Eri won't be rushing toward Midoriya to help him heal as she doesn't have enough energy stored inside her right now.

The chapter also gave insight into the side characters or heroes who are all trying to stay alive and witness the final battle between Midoriya and Shigaraki. In the previous arcs of My Hero Academia, the side characters enjoyed proper character development and screen time, which made the series more enjoyable.

Since the final arc started, the side characters haven't been in the spotlight of the show much, and now, after so many chapters, they have made an appearance. Could the author be trying to redeem himself by focusing on the side characters again or could it be too late?

Disclaimer: This chapter contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series and might contain the author's opinion.

My Hero Academia chapter 416: It is too late to give the side characters the spotlight now that the final battle is about to end

Kamimari (left) and Izuku (right) as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

According to the My Hero Academia chapter 416 spoilers, the chapter started with Ectoplasm stopping Eri from leaving the building as her current energy level was nowhere near what was needed to heal Midoriya. Even if she had reached Midoriya, she would only hold him back.

A flashback was showcased during which Eri tried to heal teacher Aizama's injuries but she couldn't do anything because her energy levels were not enough right then. She later cried after remembering Midoriya's joy when he heard her dream. Shouta entered and consoled with her and said that Deku also inspired him to become stronger.

The chapter then shifted toward Lady Nagant and Rock Lock having a conversation about Midoirya as the latter asked the former why she was helping Deku.

She replied by saying that Deku does what villains hate the most and suffered because of it, making the other person support him with all they have got. The chapter also revealed that Deku entered the deep memories of Tomura.

Momo as seen in the anime (Image via BONS)

The key detail of this chapter was that it revealed the situation of the U.A. students other than Midoriya. Monoma was seen being carried on a stretcher while Momo carried Kaminari, who was already injured.

As they watched the stream of Deku fighting Shigaraki on the phone, Kaminari shared his concern about how he doesn't trust Izuku with everything. According to Kaminari, Deku could never replace All Might.

My Hero Academia is a shounen anime series that has focused on its side characters, alongside the development of its main protagonists. Where each arc has a spotlight moment for the protagonists, some side characters also enjoy a spotlight alongside them.

Kirishima as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

For instance, during the Shie Hassaikai Arc, the heroes aligned to capture Overhaul, who was creating illegal medicine to eradicate the quirk powers of others. Izuku and Lemillion enjoyed the spotlight during this arc, but it was one of the biggest moments for Kirishima, a Class 1A student.

Moreover, it was not only Deku's class that was focused throughout the series. Class 1B has always enjoyed a healthy screen time like during the Class 1A versus 1B arc. During this arc, the quirk powers of each student were showcased and some side characters even enjoyed a spotlight.

In the Final War Arc, the focus has solely been on One for All and All for One. The side characters have had their moments but they weren't as significant as before. The author could be trying to reintroduce Midoriya's teammates after chapter 416 but as the final war is also in its last stages, it could be too late for giving the side characters their moments.

Related Articles:

My Hero Academia chapter 416: Release date and time

My Hero Academia chapter 416 spoilers

My Hero Academia chapter 416 clowns every delusional Eri fan theory

My Hero Academia chapter 416: have Deku's friends lost faith in him