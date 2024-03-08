My Hero Academia chapter 416: have Deku's friends lost faith in him? Denki's comment, explored

My Hero Academia chapter 416 was leaked recently and has been making the rounds in the fandom, with a lot of different plot points to address. The cliffhanger, showing Deku arriving at the memory of Tomura Shigaraki's childhood, was the most important thing to be shown in this chapter. Additionally, there were a lot of characters reacting to this final battle.

Perhaps the most surprising appearance was that of Denki Kaminari, which most fans weren't probably to see in My Hero Academia chapter 416. However, Kaminari said something interesting about how he doesn't have that feeling of "Everything's going to be alright" that he had with All Might. This makes him feel like he is not trusting Deku, although there is another way to look at that.

Exploring the meaning of Denki Kaminari's words in My Hero Academia chapter 416

My Hero Academia chapter 416 showed several characters reacting to the battle between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki. The most interesting comment perhaps was made by one of the protagonist's classmates, Denki Kaminari. While being held by Momo Yaoyorozu, Denki explains that he doesn't have that feeling that everything is going to be alright that people have. He explains that this is why he asks her if that means he has no faith in Deku.

While the most obvious perception would be that he doesn't trust Deku at the moment, it could also mean that Denki is feeling the pressure and the stakes of the conflict they are involved. Deku has become one of the strongest characters in the series but that doesn't mean that he is bound to succeed. This is believed to be from the perspective of the people in this world, which is something that can lead to somewhat logical tension.

Kaminari, much like the rest of Deku's classmates and friends, was involved in the War arc, so is different to watch the conflict from afar than being a part of it, which could add to his comment. Be that as it may, that comment shows how nervous he is at the moment and how the rest of the heroes are betting everything on Deku succeeding.

What could happen in the coming chapters?

The recent events of My Hero Academia chapter 416 seem to have set the stage for Deku to visit Tomura Shigaraki's childhood memories and this could be the decisive factor in this battle. Deku has admitted that he can't defeat Shigaraki by sheer strength and has decided to beat him from within, which has led the protagonist to transfer One For All to make this happen.

While it seems like a high-risk bet and it is, there is a very good chance that Shigaraki is going to get a redemption arc because that has been Deku's angle since the end of the first War arc in the manga. Therefore, the next few chapters are bound to show more of Shigaraki's memories and there is also the possibility of the villain looking at Deku's memories.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 416 showed Denki Kaminari having doubts about Deku succeeding in his battle, which is something he felt bad for because that is his friend. However, it is probably not a lack of trust but rather the fear of putting everything on his friend's shoulders.

