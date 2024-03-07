My Hero Academia Chapter 416's One Punch Man parallel has Deku using Saitama's "Serious Punch" on Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 416 is days away from being released, and the anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. Every single chapter being revealed has a ton of action going on, and it is clear, now more than ever, that the manga will soon end.

Midoriya is the hero he always envisioned himself to be. The stakes are higher than ever, and it is up to him and his comrades to save the planet from the likes of Tomura Shigaraki. A few raw scans of the upcoming chapter have been leaked, and they have been doing their rounds on the internet lately.

Naturally, netizens immediately tried to break down the important details from what little had been revealed. There was one interesting observation made by fans, that has led the fandom to believe My Hero Academia chapter 416 has drawn a parallel to another popular shonen animanga series - One Punch Man.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters as well as minor details from My Hero Academia chapter 416, which has not been released at the time of writing.

My Hero Academia chapter 416: Midoriya’s attack against Shigaraki appears to pay homage to Saitama from One Punch Man

With All For One finally defeated, all eyes are on Izuku Midoriya, who is putting his life on the line to defeat Tomura Shigaraki. His death or defeat will certainly conclude the manga series.

The strategy that Midoriya is currently employing is to overload Shigaraki with One For All quirks. This will allow the vestiges to enter Shigaraki. The entire plan hinges on the possibility that Shigaraki could be talked out of his current senses by the vestiges, who would defeat him.

Prior to My Hero Academia chapter 416, Shigaraki managed to steal a quirk and overwhelm Midoriya. However, in the recent chapter, he managed to instill fear in Shigaraki, with his persistence and his combat abilities. Furthermore, the entire world was watching Midoriya’s heroic efforts, and readers thoroughly enjoyed seeing the main character receive the spotlight. However, leaks from My Hero Academia chapter 416 have the entire fanbase hyped.

Fans are excited to see the parallel between Deku and Saitama (Screengrab via X)

This is because Midoriya is using his quirks to land an extremely powerful punch against Shigaraki. The way Kohei Horikoshi drew this punch was very similar to the punch that Saitama uses when he is serious.

The One Punch Man protagonist rarely uses the Serious Series: Serious Punch. When he uses it, the size of the fist looks massive, indicative of the massive presence his attack has. This is further accompanied by the Japanese Kanji for death.

However, the raw scans of My Hero Academia chapter 416 don’t show any Kanji symbols. The angle as well as the composition of the frame are very reminiscent of Saitama’s attack in the One Punch Man series. Naturally, fans were extremely hyped when they saw this particular panel. Seeing Midoriya emulate the likes of Saitama is a massive cause for excitement.

Some fans even believe that this could be indicative of the fight coming to an end. However, it is best for the fanbase to wait for the release of My Hero Academia chapter 416 to see whether or not the fight will end in the upcoming set of chapters.

