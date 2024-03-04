My Hero Academia: Why is All For One so obsessed with his brother Yoichi Shigaraki? Explained

My Hero Academia has a very straightforward conflict, which goes back to the origin of All For One, the main villain of the story, and the legendary One For All Quirk, which protagonist Izuku "Deku" Midoriya inherits at the start of the story. The One For All Quirk had several users throughout the years, but the conflict started with All For One's younger brother, Yoichi Shigaraki.

Yoichi and All For One were born together, but they had very different paths in the My Hero Academia series, with the former becoming a source for good and the latter turning into an evil overlord.

Despite his powers and resources, All For One never let go of his hatred and selfishness toward Yoichi, even despite his own claims that his brother was getting in his way, although the reasons are rooted in his obsessive nature.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining All For One's obsession with his brother Yoichi in the My Hero Academia series

Expand Tweet

All For One and Yoichi were twins, but the former had a Quirk that allowed him to absorb other people's abilities. This allowed him to grow stronger quicker than his brother, who was constantly malnourished and weakened, which served to show the difference in mentality between the two characters.

During his battle with Katsuki Bakugo in the final War arc, All For One had a flashback, which showed how he did not care for his brother's well-being and viewed him as a possession. Therefore, despite abusing and mistreating him, he gave Yoichi what would eventually become the One For All Quirk, mostly out of pity.

However, Yoichi used this Quirk to form a connection with Kudo, which irritated All For One as his brother left him for a stranger. This revealed All For One's possessive nature, viewing Yoichi as an object that belonged to him, thus prompting the hatred he showed towards Kudo, the second One For All user, during his battle with Bakugo.

Yoichi and All For One's influence on the plot

The two characters in the anime (Image via Bones).

There is a strong argument to be made that All For One and Yoichi are the two most important characters in the entirety of the My Hero Academia manga. The entire conflict of the series began with the two of them many decades ago and both have been building their powers ever since, which has led to the final battle between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki at the moment.

They are also very good representations of their abilities, with All For One's Quirk focusing on stealing powers from other people without their consent while Yoichi's One For All only grows through the lives and experiences of each new user. It is a very good example of who they are as people, which has been fairly consistent since they were introduced.

Another reason why All For One was so obsessive with Yoichi was he never managed to subdue him, which was why he wanted One For All. For the villain, getting this Quirk meant being victorious over his brother and getting the triumph he always wanted.

Final thoughts

All For One was very obsessive towards Yoichi in the My Hero Academia series because he viewed him as his property and wanted his younger brother to remain subdued. However, Yoichi left his side when Kudo, the second One For All user, appeared, thus deepening the villain's obsession.

Related articles

My Hero Academia chapter 407: All For One and Yoichi's past revealed as the truth about Quirks comes to light

My Hero Academia: All 9 One For All users, ranked from weakest to strongest

My Hero Academia chapter 413: Why Yoichi Shigaraki called Kudo his "hero," explained

My Hero Academia: Why All For One is the series' most evil villain, explained