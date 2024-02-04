My Hero Academia: Why All For One is the series' most evil villain, explained

My Hero Academia revealed a lot of villains throughout the series, but very few have the relevance and influence that All For One has had on the plot. In fact, it could be argued that he is the most important character in the entire story, as the vast majority of events are connected to him, which has been a huge criticism in some sections of the fandom.

Furthermore, while My Hero Academia has numerous villains and antagonists with varying degrees of morality, there is no denying that All For One is the most evil character in the series, all things considered.

This is shown throughout his actions and motivations in the story, the way he goes about things, his relationships with people close to him, and a lot of other aspects that are a stark contrast to the positive messages that the story is trying to convey.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why All For One is the most evil character in the entirety of My Hero Academia

Expand Tweet

While there are a lot of villains in My Hero Academia who have committed heinous acts, it is difficult to not see All For One as the most evil character in the entire series. He was not only the first major evil overlord in the history of the manga but he was also one who constantly stole Quirks from others for his own gain, removing other people's agency in the process and oftentimes manipulating them to push forward with his objectives.

Of course, All For One can also be extremely petty and do things to get back at others, such as taking Nana Shimura's grandson, Tenko, as his disciple, which led to the latter becoming Tomura Shigaraki. He did it out of spite for All Might mortally wounding him before their last battle before the start of the series, as he thought that it would be really fun to do so.

His other questionable actions, such as manipulating Endeavor's son, Toya, to turn him into a villain, turning Present Mic and Aizawa's childhood friend into Kurogiri, and developing Shigaraki as a body he could take over in the coming years, make him arguably the worst villain in the story.

All For One was also planning to rule the entire market in the world through his manipulations and connections at the end of the story, which coincided with the decline of heroes in Japan.

Was All For One handled correctly in My Hero Academia?

All For One in the anime (Image via Bones)

There is a running argument that has been made that All For One overstayed its welcome in the series. The character had a very strong introduction in the Kamino arc as this evil overlord who profoundly scared Deku and the rest of the UA students who were there, having to resort to All Might sacrificing the last remaining bits of One For All within him.

It seemed like a very good use of the villain at first, but there is a perception in the My Hero Academia fandom that him being stuck in prison and coming back later harmed the story, as it made Shigaraki regress as a villain and forced the plot to connect a lot of things to him. Now most major plot points, including Toya/Dabi's issues with the Todoroki family, were connected to All For One, making the world-building feel small and simple.

There was also the issue of how his story concluded, since he had enough power in the final arc to destroy almost any character in that war, excluding perhaps Deku and Shigaraki. However, the character's poor decision-making, negative use of his multiple Quirks, and lack of casualties, plus losing to an injured Katsuki Bakugo, who had no thematic connection to him, made him lose a lot of respect in the fandom.

Final thoughts

All For One is probably the most evil character in My Hero Academia, considering all the different evil acts he committed in the series and how much that affected multiple characters in the series. While he is extremely important to the story, it is also fair to say that his character went through a major downgrade after Kamino.