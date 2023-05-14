My Hero Academia chapter 388: Endeavor and Rei confront Dabi as the Todoroki family conflict comes to a head

My Hero Academia chapter 388 was officially released on May 13, 2023, showing an exciting and revelatory issue. Within, fans see the drama surrounding the Todoroki family reaching its climax as it continues to be the series’ main focus.

While the issue is a fairly short one at just 11 pages, My Hero Academia chapter 388 still manages to feel like a full-fledged release. That being said, fans are still hoping for a return to a typical page count for the series’ chapters with next week’s issue.

My Hero Academia chapter 388 sets up a climactic finish to the Todoroki family narrative

My Hero Academia chapter 388: Intruders apprehended

My Hero Academia chapter 388 begins with Itsuka Kendo using her Quirk to apprehend All For One and Skeptic's spies, who infiltrated the U.A. shelters. Kendo shares that the foundations of the evacuation block system have been so tampered with that there’s no point in trying to get them to work again.

The chapter then sees Pro Heroes evacuating civilians to the surface in light of the evacuation blocks no longer being able to move. U.A. robots who are also assisting with the evacuation will take care of the civilians once they’re above ground. The civilians are also told that once they “get on a robot” and tell it where to go, it’ll take them there.

Pro Heroes also advise civilians not to look back in Dabi’s direction, but My Hero Academia chapter 388 sees the Todoroki family and others disobey this request. Fuyumi, Natsuo, and Rei all look back, with the Todoroki matriarch having a worried expression on her face. She then hops on one of the robots, which is designed like a bike, and tells Natsuo to take care of his sister.

Rei then asks the robot to take her to the source of the heat, with the robot responding that it’s designed to fulfill human requests. It gives her a thumbs up as it says this, with the flashback ending to show the robot still giving the thumbs up as it’s burnt up in Dabi’s heat.

My Hero Academia chapter 388: Todorokis reunited

My Hero Academia chapter 388 then sees Rei walking into the heat sphere while shouting out Toya’s name, seemingly using her Frost Quirk on herself to mitigate whatever damage she can. Endeavor then calls out to her as she arrives and uses her Quirk on Toya. Endeavor realizes that Rei is trying to cool Dabi off, confirming that she used ice to shield herself and get so close.

Endeavor tells Rei that it won’t work and that she needs to leave before she burns to death. Rei responds by pointing out that the same fate awaits him and Toya, as Dabi seems to finally notice his mom’s presence. The mother calls out Toya’s name once more and apologies, while Dabi says Natsuo and Fuyumi’s names in response.

My Hero Academia chapter 388 then reveals that both Natsuo and Fuyumi have come, prompting Rei to tell them to leave. Fuyumi responds that she can’t stand this and doesn’t want to be left alone again. She begs Toya not to take them away, saying that she doesn’t want to lose anyone else.

Natsuo, meanwhile, remembers the time he spent with Toya as a child, telling his “stupid” big brother not to cause trouble anymore. Endeavor then realizes that if he uses his flames to fly away, Toya’s body will explode. He begs Dabi to have himself be the only one he kills, as the chapter ends showing an alternate ending with a happy and healthy version of the Todoroki family all together, including a smiling Toya.

My Hero Academia chapter 388: In summation

Despite being a short chapter, My Hero Academia chapter 388 is still enjoyable. The focus on the Todoroki family’s drama and the willingness of each member to sacrifice themselves to be together is incredibly touching. Endeavor is also willing to sacrifice himself and himself alone for his own family, which is narratively appropriate and emotionally moving.

Unfortunately, there’s not much else to discuss in this chapter, with the Todoroki family drama being the main focus overall. Hopefully the next release gives fans more to discuss with a full-fledged page count.

