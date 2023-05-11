My Hero Academia manga finally sees the Todoroki family admit their part in Dabi’s origin

The highly-anticipated My Hero Academia chapter 388 is set to drop on May 15, 2023, in Japan. However, fans will be excited to know that the spoilers and raw scans of the upcoming chapter have already been leaked online.

According to the leaked spoilers, the next chapter will continue to center around the Todoroki family's ongoing conflict, much to the delight of fans who have been eagerly following their story. It was previously speculated that the story would shift gears to focus on All Might versus All For One, which is probably the most significant face-off in the series up to this point.

In the previous chapter, fans were left on the edge of their seats as they witnessed the fiery clash between Endeavor and Dabi, leaving them anxious about the outcome of this intense battle.

However, the unexpected appearance of Rei managed to interrupt the fight and save both of them. With My Hero Academia chapter 388, fans will get the chance to witness more members of the Todoroki family joining forces to mend their broken relationships.

My Hero Academia manga might finally bring the Todoroki family together

Dabi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

According to the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 388, the chapter will show how some members of the Todoroki family, located near Gunga, ignored Kendo's order to evacuate. Instead, Rei requested that Natsuo protect his sister while she headed to the location where Endeavor was fighting Dabi.

In the present, readers will watch Rei deal with the extreme heat of Dabi's flames by using her Ice Quirk. Despite the danger, she will reach out to Toya, knowing that her husband and son will most certainly die if she does not intervene. In the previous chapter, Endeavor came to realize the role he played in creating Dabi. Rei also showed that she was aware of her own involvement in Toya's transformation.

A young Toya as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

A panel from My Hero Academia chapter 377 depicted a young Toya with a vengeful expression on his face, accusing Rei of being equally responsible. This has obviously been on her mind, and she is now attempting to make amends. Dabi, on the other hand, will recognize her as well as Natsuo and Fuyumi who had accompanied her. Natsuo will then persuade Dabi to return to them.

My Hero Academia chapter 388 will end with an imagined scene of the Todoroki family meeting an adult Toya, who will be wearing Dabi's long coat and will have no scars, illustrating how different the future may have been. However, Shoto will be conspicuously missing from the reunion.

Members of the Todoroki family as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Endeavor had always hoped to have a son who possessed both his and Rei's powers and could outmatch All Might. Shoto became that dream child, but Dabi saw him as Endeavor's puppet. It will be interesting to see how the reconciliation between the family members goes, if at all, when Shoto reaches Gunga. Shoto has shown sympathy towards Dabi, so a happy family reunion might be in the cards.

