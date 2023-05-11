My Hero Academia artist brings the Todoroki family together in a new illustration

The Todoroki family is one of the most complex and interesting parts of My Hero Academia. Led by the powerful, enigmatic, and the current number 1 hero, Endeavor, the Todoroki family's dynamics have been explored extensively throughout the series, revealing a complicated web of relationships, secrets, and struggles that every member of the family went through.

Despite their dark past, marred by power, pride, discrimination, and violence, the family has slowly been coming together again, except for one member who seems to have lost the way back home. The family's tragic story is no longer a secret to fans. However, a recent illustration of the entire family together by the My Hero Academia artist has left the entire fandom emotional.

My Hero Academia fans reimagine Todoroki family's dark past and envision a happy family of heroes through an illustration

Todoroki family in the latest illustration. (Image via Twitter/@nstime23)

A recent illustration of My Hero Academia's Todoroki family, depicting the entire family united and happy, has caused a stir among fans. The image has left viewers feeling emotional, and the sight of the characters together in a joyous setting felt too sweet to be true after the recent chapter 388 of the manga.

While the picture has no connection to the real plot of the series, it nonetheless left an indelible impression on fans, evoking smiles and tears as all the characters in the illustration appeared to be right where they belonged.

The sheer desire for acceptance and love that emanated from the image only served to heighten its emotional impact, painting a picture of what the Todoroki family might have looked like had they been blessed with a normal past.

The Todoroki bloodline is one of the most crucial components of the My Hero Academia storyline. Each member possesses a unique and compelling narrative that has endeared them to millions of fans worldwide. The family's story highlights the complexity of family dynamics, mental health, and the complexities of being a hero.

In My Hero Academia, as protectors of society, the family of heroes is expected to serve as the ideal example of a happy and healthy family, but the Todoroki family is nothing like that. Initially introduced as a family of five, it was later revealed that Shoto Todoroki had another brother who was supposedly burned to death.

As the plot unfolded, it was discovered that the dead boy was, in fact, alive, tormented by painful memories, and transformed into one of society's most notorious villains, the manifestation of envy, anger, pain, guilt, and discrimination.

The plot's irony, therefore, mocks the notion of the perfect hero who protects society yet cannot safeguard his own family. Toya was the missing piece of the family, who lost the way back home or didn't want to return anymore. Toya's absence left a gaping hole in the family that cannot be filled, despite Enji's efforts to mend what he once broke.

The other members of the Todoroki family have also endured significant hardships. Shoto lost his childhood to his cruel father, and his relationship with his mother and siblings also suffered. Rei's fear and disgust towards her husband led her to lose her sanity and hurt her son. Natsuo and Fuyumi were neglected by their father, leading them to parent each other and feel unimportant.

The recent illustration envisions an alternative reality where the Todoroki children receive love and support from their parents, Rei feels safe in her husband's arms, and Enji prioritizes being a great father over being on top of the hero chart. It depicts the Todoroki family as a happy family of heroes, united and supportive of one another.

In conclusion, the Todoroki family's story in My Hero Academia is a moving and complex one that has resonated with viewers worldwide. Now, with the new manga chapter, the family's future is uncertain. But recent illustration depicting them as a happy family has given fans hope for a different reality for the characters, one where they can live up to their potential as heroes and as a family.

