My Hero Academia chapter 388's final panel spells bad news for Shoto Todoroki

My Hero Academia chapter 388’s alleged spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, bringing with it an exciting look at the series’ upcoming official release. Per the alleged spoilers, the focus on the Todoroki family drama will continue in the next issue. This is opposed to the perspective shift that fans had expected.

My Hero Academia chapter 388 reportedly contains 11 pages, including a five-page flashback. The alleged spoilers hint that the upcoming issue will be an incredibly exciting one, especially for fans of the Todoroki family narrative.

While this information won’t be confirmed until My Hero Academia chapter 388’s official release on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12:00 am Japanese Standard Time, fans can count on them being accurate.

Likewise, should their accuracy be proven, Shoto Todoroki may have some bad news coming for him in future issues.

My Hero Academia chapter 388 suggests the death of at least one Todoroki family member is coming soon

Brief spoiler recap

My Hero Academia chapter 388 allegedly begins with Itsuka Kendo immobilizing All For One’s spies within U.A. High. The heroes then start evacuating civilians to the surface after realizing that the shelter blocks can no longer move. The U.A. robots are also assisting with evacuations and will follow the orders of any humans.

The issue then sees the Todoroki family looking at Dabi’s heat sphere despite being told not to, with Rei immediately getting in a bike-shaped robot. She requests Natsuo to protect his sister before asking to be taken to the source of the heat, which the robot complies with. The flashback ends here and returns to Rei, Endeavor, and Dabi in the present.

Endeavor tells Rei to leave, or else she might burn to death. However, Rei says the same to the two present. Dabi starts mumbling about his mother, prompting Rei to apologize to him. He then says Natsuo and Fuyumi’s names, revealing them to also have come.

My Hero Academia chapter 388 then ends, as Endeavor hopes his family doesn’t die, and an alternate version of the Todoroki family (with a grown-up, happy Toya present) is shown.

Why the final panels spell bad news for Shoto

While the entire Todoroki family is present in the final panel of My Hero Academia chapter 388, it isn’t quite the case in reality. Shoto is still on his way to Gunga, with his mother, father, and siblings all currently there. Although unconfirmed, and seemingly not the direction series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi seems to be taking, the Todoroki family could be set to lose one or more of its members.

One of the major supporting pieces of evidence is the suggestion that Dabi is set to explode no matter what is done. While Shoto was sent over to Gunga as someone who could possibly stop him, it’s implied prior to chapter 388 that Dabi’s body will imminently disintegrate.

This would suggest that Dabi will be dying in the coming issues. However, it’s likely that at least one or both of his parents will also perish alongside him. Fuyumi and Natsuo are unlikely to die, considering their relative innocence in Toya’s fate, as well as their being supporting characters in the Todoroki family drama narrative.

My Hero Academia chapter 388’s final panel could even be suggesting that Shoto himself could die. While fairly unlikely to happen, a scenario could occur in which Dabi explodes and takes his youngest sibling with him. However, considering both Rei and Endeavor are already on the scene, it’s unlikely that they would allow Shoto to handle Dabi by himself.

In any case, it seems likely that Shoto will have some form of bad news waiting for him by the time he and Tenya Iida arrive at the Gunga battlefield. However, this is purely speculative and wholly dependent upon the aforementioned spoilers being proven true. Thankfully, fans will see these spoilers either confirmed true or proven false in a matter of days.

