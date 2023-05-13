My Hero Academia: Can Endeavor and the Todoroki family save Dabi without Shoto? Explored

The latest spoilers for the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter were released earlier this week. While this won’t be fully verified until the chapter’s official release on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12 am JST, the series’ leaks and raw scans are typically accurate.

Fans are in store for an exciting My Hero Academia chapter, which sees the Todoroki family come together to rescue Dabi from his inevitable fate. However, Shoto is missing, with his siblings Natsuo and Fuyumi assisting mother Rei and father Enji (the Pro Hero Endeavor) in his place.

While Shoto is on the way to the Gunga battlefield to help deal with Dabi’s potential explosion, it seems time is running out for him to get there. Likewise, the question becomes whether or not the Todoroki family can save Dabi without Shoto present, based on what’s known and said of their powers throughout the series prior.

My Hero Academia’s lack of focus on discussion of Fuyumi and Natsuo’s powers makes assessment difficult

Brief spoiler recap

The upcoming My Hero Academia chapter begins with Itsuka Kendo finding and incapacitating All For One’s spies at U.A. High. The Pro Heroes leading evacuations then start moving civilians to the surface upon realizing the shelter blocks are incapable of moving. Various U.A. robots also assist and share that they’ll follow any orders given to them by those present.

The Todoroki family notices the nearby heat sphere, with a worried Rei seemingly recognizing it as her son, Toya. She tells Natsuo to take care of Fuyumi before using a bike robot to head to the source of the heat. The flashback then ends, returning to Rei, Endeavor, and Dabi. Endeavor tells Rei to leave since she’ll burn to death, but she says the same to him as Dabi starts mumbling about his mother.

My Hero Academia’s upcoming chapter then sees Rei apologizing to him. Dabi responds by saying Natsuo and Fuyumi’s names, revealing their presence. The family speaks briefly, with Endeavor then hoping his family doesn’t all die here along with him and Toya. The chapter ends by showing what the Todoroki family could’ve been, including a happy and healthy Toya smiling wide while wearing Dabi’s jacket.

Can Dabi be saved without Shoto’s help?

michael ~dabi's husband~ @maxximartini

#MHA388 #MHASpoilers I'm ugly crying over the fact that Shoto is the reason why everything got shitty like this, but it's not his fault and he's not responsible for that at all I'm ugly crying over the fact that Shoto is the reason why everything got shitty like this, but it's not his fault and he's not responsible for that at all#MHA388 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/hx19KHrh7Y

While Natsuo and Fuyumi are brave and being good siblings and children by showing up to help save Dabi, it’s unclear how beneficial their presence truly is. As per the series’ unofficial Wiki, all that’s known of Fuyumi and Natsuo’s use of and proficiency with the Frost Quirk is that they did inherit it and are indeed capable of using it.

Thankfully, the My Hero Academia Wiki’s intel on Rei’s use of the Quirk sheds some helpful light on the situation. According to the Wiki, Rei is unable to “use her Quirk for long periods of time as overusing or prolonging it can cause her body to develop frostbites.” If she goes beyond this point, her body temperature itself will also begin to drop, further endangering her.

While speculative, it’s a safe assumption that Fuyumi and Natsuo suffer from the same weakness, considering their only having inherited their mother Rei’s Quirk. Shoto, meanwhile, is able to stave off the negative effects of both his mother Rei’s Quirk and his father Enji’s, thanks to having inherited both.

Aury22 🌺 @AuroraLepore1 #MHASpoilers #MHA388



I'm thinking that maybe the last panel is an image created in Touya's head seeing his family.



Shoto isn't part of it because he's not there, or because Dabi excluded him.

Perhaps, with this thought, he will let himself die, crumbling in his family's arms... I'm thinking that maybe the last panel is an image created in Touya's head seeing his family.Shoto isn't part of it because he's not there, or because Dabi excluded him.Perhaps, with this thought, he will let himself die, crumbling in his family's arms... #MHASpoilers #MHA388I'm thinking that maybe the last panel is an image created in Touya's head seeing his family.Shoto isn't part of it because he's not there, or because Dabi excluded him.Perhaps, with this thought, he will let himself die, crumbling in his family's arms...

However, the real significance of this information is that Fuyumi, Natsuo, and Rei presumably have a time limit on how long they can safely use the Frost Quirk. Assuming this is the case, the situation becomes somewhat of an endurance contest between Dabi’s flames and what power he has left and the use of Frost between Fuyumi, Rei, and Natsuo.

While possible for them to outlast Dabi, it seems unlikely. One of the biggest points of emphasis My Hero Academia placed on how to become a Pro Hero is the need to train one’s Quirk. With Rei, Natsuo, and Fuyumi all having civilian-esque jobs, likely none have ever needed to nor gone out of their way to train their Quirks before. As a result, it seems unlikely that the Todoroki family and Endeavor can save Dabi without Shoto there.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes