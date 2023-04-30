My Hero Academia: Why Rei Todoroki saving her son is the best way to end Dabi’s story, explored

My Hero Academia’s latest spoilers, raw scans, and scanlations were released earlier this week, showcasing some interesting developments that have excited the fandom. What was especially noteworthy was Dabi using his mother’s Frost Quirk, despite never having been said to have inherited it before this moment.

The latest My Hero Academia spoilers also made waves by claiming Rei Todoroki, Dabi's mother, to appear at the end of the upcoming issue. According to spoilers, raw scans, and scanlations, her cameo is made in the final panels of the chapter, where she uses her Frost Quirk to try and help Endeavor’s efforts by cooling Dabi’s flames. While fans are excited about the impact of these revelations and appearances, there’s actually a much deeper meaning to Rei’s appearance than some may see.

My Hero Academia’s choice to have Rei appear and save Dabi is a fantastic ending to Todoroki family drama

The recent spoilers allege that My Hero Academia’s upcoming chapter begins with a conversation between Geten and Mr. Compress. The former discusses the Himura family’s downfall in trying to keep their blood pure while also revealing that he is part of the clan. Eventually, the main Himura family was forced to sell off their children in arranged marriages. Geten adds that as Quirks mixed and advanced, which may have resulted in someone unknowingly having latent abilities.

Meanwhile, on the Gunga battlefield, Endeavor is being updated on the Dabi situation. Despite his heavy injuries, he tries to fight Dabi, but can only see a young Toya asking for praise, resulting in Endeavor being sucker-punched. This continues until Dabi gets close enough to Endeavor for the latter to realize that somehow the villain's body has inherited and awakened his mother’s Quirk, Frost.

The alleged My Hero Academia spoilers then see Endeavor recognize his wrongs, saying he has to make amends to his son and everyone the two have hurt together. Bearhugging Dabi, Endeavor flies up into the sky and is prepared to die with his son. However, Rei suddenly appears out of nowhere, using her Quirk to cool Dabi down as the chapter ends.

Why Rei saving Dabi is the perfect way to end his story

One of the most exciting aspects of the aforementioned spoilers and raw scans is that Rei shows up to try and save her son Dabi one last time. While some fans are criticizing her choice to save Dabi rather than have him die as a villain, having Rei be the one to make this choice is one acceptable way to do so.

Throughout My Hero Academia, it’s been established that a “post-death” Toya, as well as his Dabi persona, only view Rei as someone they have a familial connection to. As far as Dabi and a post-death Toya are concerned, they don’t have a father in Endeavor, let alone siblings in the form of Shoto, Fuyumi, and Natsuo.

It makes the subject of Dabi being saved and that his mother is the one saving him even more significant. While Endeavor felt his son was too far gone to ever come back and prepared to die with him to atone, Rei still sees the light inside of Dabi and wants to try and bring it forth. While she doesn’t say any dialogue in the chapter, Rei’s actions and expression clearly indicate this.

There’s also the fact that this is the first time fans are seeing Rei take responsibility for dealing with Toya in all of My Hero Academia. While she hasn’t necessarily needed to up to this point, given Endeavor’s character arc, it only makes her choice more compelling and narratively significant. Rather than accept Endeavor’s sins and grant him penance in the form of dying with Dabi, she wants both of them to move past their mistakes and become a family again.

