My Hero Academia chapter 387 spoilers and raw scans: Dabi and Endeavor's feud involves another Todoroki as former's Quirk unexpectedly evolves

My Hero Academia chapter 387 spoilers and raw scans were released on Thursday, April 27, 2023, bringing with them an incredibly exciting issue. While focus was unfortunately shifted away from All Might’s imminent battle against All For One, fans were given an absolutely phenomenal chapter in exchange.

Per the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 387 spoilers and raw scans, fans get an amazing and emotional fight scene between Endeavor and Dabi for most of the issue. This culminates into an incredibly shocking development, as well as a completely unexpected appearance in the chapter’s final panels.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 387 spoilers and raw scans in their entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 387 sees the Todoroki family come together in a shocking manner

My Hero Academia chapter 387 spoilers and raw scans allege that the upcoming issue begins with Geten and Mr. Compress speaking to each other in prison. Geten discusses the Himura family blood, which is the family that Rei Todoroki, mother of Shoto, Toya, Natsuo, and Fuyumi, is from.

Geten claims the Himura family blood to be “thick,” calling them a clan with many different lineages, all of them very rich and prideful. However, he adds that as the age of Quirks advanced, the family lost more and more prestige. Geten claims this to be a result of not wanting their blood to get mixed into that of other families.

My Hero Academia chapter 387 allegedly then comments on such an attitude being equal to a blend of prioritizing family pedigree and Quirk discrimination. He claims to have heard of such attitudes from Spinner once. Geten continues, sharing that the family started marrying distant relatives to keep themselves “pure,” almost going extinct in the process.

This is what caused the family to begin selling those from the main branch into arranged marriages, which is how Rei ended up marrying Endeavor, also known as Enji Todoroki. Geten reveals himself to be a part of the Himura family here, adding that he was found and raised by Redestro as the other lineages began slowly disappearing.

Geten then shifts to the topic of Quirks, claiming that with the passing of time and generations, they’ve become more and more complex. Likewise, sometimes the user themself isn’t fully aware of their genetics and the full extent of their power. He then asks Compress to tell his story since they’ve got nothing but time, as My Hero Academia chapter 387 then allegedly cuts to Endeavor and Dabi’s fight.

The two are shown to be 800 meters away from Gunga, with Endeavor just now being told about Dabi’s impending explosion. He instantly recognizes that both civilians and the Heroes trying to contain Toga’s Twice clones will be caught in the blast, should it occur. Unfortunately, he’s exhausted and awfully injured due to his fight against All For One, including being down an arm.

My Hero Academia chapter 387 allegedly then sees Dabi fly right up to Endeavor and shout “look at me, dad.” However, Endeavor visualizes this as a young Toya saying “look what I can do now” while smiling, and is caught off guard by the massive flaming punch that comes next. This is followed by massive pillars of flame erupting from the ground, prompting Endeavor to ask Dabi to put the fires out.

However, Dabi simply keeps shouting childish phrases such as “look at me” and “let’s play, Natsu,” according to translations made in text-based spoilers. This is allegedly when Endeavor realizes that Dabi can barely think anymore, making him wonder how he’s possibly still alive given the temperature of his flames.

My Hero Academia chapter 387 then sees Endeavor extend his hand towards Dabi’s chest, thinking to himself about the two kinds of near-death phenomena. One is awakening an already existing ability, such as what happened to Katsuki Bakugo during the Paranormal Liberation War. The other is when a brand new type of ability is developed or unlocked, which is what’s happening to Dabi now.

The issue then allegedly shows ice protruding from Dabi’s chest, which he is seemingly generating himself. Per the text-based spoilers, this is an indication that he has inherited his mother Rei’s Quirk, Frost. It’s unspecified if this is akin to a “second” Quirk or if Dabi’s Quirk is now considered to be Half-Cold Half-Hot like Shoto’s. In any case, this will undoubtedly be a point of contention amongst fans until an official answer is given.

Allegedly, My Hero Academia chapter 387 sees Endeavor respond to this realization of inheritance by remembering everything that’s happened, saying it’s all his fault. While he intended to live and pay for his sins, he now sees that Dabi, or rather his son Toya, will not stop repeating his own mistakes and will keep hurting others.

Endeavor accepts that this is the consequence of failing to take care of his son, but he commits himself to not letting the latter die alone. He also won’t let Dabi involve anyone else in his revenge against his father. Holding Dabi in a bear hug, he begins to fly, taking advantage of his son’s flames to fly them as high as possible.

However, the heat causes him to begin losing consciousness, seemingly suggesting that all is lost. Shockingly, in My Hero Academia chapter 387’s alleged final panels, none other than Rei Todoroki herself appears besides the two, using her ice on Dabi to quell her son’s flames.

