My Hero Academia chapter 407: All For One and Yoichi's past revealed as the truth about Quirks comes to light

My Hero Academia chapter 407 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it a shocking and abrupt shift in perspective and focus from contemporary in-series events. Nevertheless, this shift was more than welcomed by essentially the entire fanbase, as it excitingly revealed the origins of All For One and Yoichi Shigaraki.

Likewise, this also revealed how the One For All Quirk came to be, with My Hero Academia chapter 407 seemingly ending with the moment the Quirk was first passed on. While it’s unclear whether this flashback focus will be a one-off, fans are extremely pleased with this abrupt and unexpected change in publication focus.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 details the shocking origins of All For One and reveals his true personality

My Hero Academia chapter 407: The world is yours

The origins of the Shigaraki brothers are finally revealed in My Hero Academia chapter 407 (Image via Studio bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 407 begins with a focus on an unnamed prostitute, whom the narrator reveals had been sick for roughly a year. Her disease saw hard warts grow from her left arm. At the same time, she didn’t realize that she had been pregnant for eight months, failing to realize this not just because she was homeless but due to not remembering their conception.

Likewise, these unexpected children nested inside her and began draining her life force. The two twins are shown to be vastly different in size, with one seemingly being malnourished and ignored in favor of the other. The prostitute later gave birth to the twins by the river, dying immediately after, with all her warts inexplicably disappearing as a result of the birth.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 claimed that the babies, who only had each other, were washed away by the river when rats came to eat the woman’s corpse and the children. The chapter then revealed that the Glowing Baby was born one year later, explaining how this was the first documented Meta ability and how they didn’t come exclusively at birth.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 confirms that the Glowing Baby was far from the first to have a documented Quirk (Image via Studio bones)

Their appearance in pubescent and pre-pubescent stages was, at the time, attributed to a “mysterious disease” that was said to come from a non-human gene. This ill-thought announcement descended society into chaos, as those with Meta abilities were viewed as inhuman. Likewise, the chapter then cuts to a group of miners discussing how “Meta freaks” are nearby and that they should attack them before they get attacked themselves.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 saw the group notice a child, calling him a “Paranormal orphan” and saying they shouldn’t get close since he’s a carrier. The child then looked at them as they walked away, with a hissing sound playing. The child then attacked the miners, revealed to be All For One using the Spearlike Bones Quirk.

The narrator then revealed that All For One stole the Quirk from his mother, saying he was born an arrogant baby who believed the world should belong to him. The narrator also claimed that he viewed those who couldn’t give him anything as nothing more than a nuisance, no matter how hard they cried or screamed.

My Hero Academia chapter 407: Origins unveiled

My Hero Academia chapter 407 then jumped ahead several years in time, where All For One was seen terrorizing a group of Quirk users. However, a weak Yoichi Shigaraki throws a can at him while telling him to stop. The narrator then explains that Yoichi grew up small and weak due to the aforementioned lack of nutrients in the womb, while All For One is seen kicking Yoichi.

The narrator explained that despite not having anything to offer, All For One viewed Yoichi as one of his possessions and decided to keep him around likewise. The chapter then saw Yoichi reading comic books to learn to read, explaining to All For One that he loved how the author’s message could be communicated with pictures. Yoichi then shared that one day, he wanted to be a hero like the one he read about.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 saw the narrator reveal that Yoichi still had hope for his older brother. This hope stemmed from the kindness he felt All For One showed him when they were born by grabbing onto his hand as a child. The chapter then shifted ahead in time by three years, with Yoichi and All For One now being teenagers.

All For One lectured Yoichi about how the glowing baby has over 10 million sympathizers. He added that despite being the first officially documented case, 50 babies in India were born with Meta abilities two weeks prior to his birth. Yoichi is in shock at his brother’s body as he says this, with All For One continuing to assert that the Glowing Baby has no right to mobilize so many people.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 then saw All For One reveal he killed the glowing baby and stole his ability, asserting that he only did what the comics showed him in doing so. He calls the concept of one for all and all for one a beautiful concept, explaining how heroes fight alone and hide their secret identity while the villains reign supreme through fear.

All For One then revealed he also has a dream now, wanting a world where everyone exists only for his own sake, just like Yoichi does. The chapter saw Yoichi run away from All For One, eventually finding Kudo while All For One yelled that Yoichi was his. The chapter ended with Yoichi passing on One For All to Kudo, while All For One apparently killed Yoichi for trying to run away from him immediately thereafter.

My Hero Academia chapter 407: In summation

My Hero Academia chapter 407 is, overall, an exciting installment despite being unexpected by the manga’s general fanbase. The reveal of All For One and Yoichi Shigaraki’s origins was incredibly exciting and added immense depth to the former’s character specifically.

The reveal of the onset of Quirks and how All For One and Yoichi are seemingly some of, if not the first, to be born with them is also incredibly engaging. While it’s unclear if this flashback focus will continue in the next issue or not, fans are seemingly more than pleased with the look they’ve gotten at the pair’s origins thus far.

