10 anime with the biggest fanbases, ranked

Anime has grown in popularity over the years, attracting audiences not only in Japan but from all around the world. Many well-established studios, including Toei Animation, Studio Pierrot, as well as emerging ones, have produced anime that is not only visually spectacular but also fascinating in terms of the plot.

For example, MAPPA, a relatively new producer, has won accolades for incredible series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and, most recently, Hell's Paradise, which appear to show a trend toward a fresh and modern approach to narrative.

Each passing year, these anime continue to attract new viewers, and it is not surprising that certain series now have massive followings. So, without further ado, here is a list of the anime series with the largest fanbases.

Disclaimer: This article includes spoilers and presents the author's point of view.

Death Note, Bleach, Pokemon, and other anime with a huge fanbase

10) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is set in Japan's Taisho era, during which a centuries-long conflict between the Demon Slayer Corps and demons rages. Following the violent death of his family and the subsequent transformation of his sister into a demon, Tanjiro resolves to join the Demon Slayer Corps and eliminate the demons.

The ongoing third season follows Tanjiro as he embarks on a journey to a swordsmith village, with the primary goal of acquiring a new sword. Time and again, the series has proved it has a huge and heavily invested fanbase.

9) My Hero Academia

Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero series, My Hero Academia, follows Izuku Midoriya, a young boy born without superpowers. However, his aspirations of becoming a Hero come true when he receives a Quirk from All Might.

The anime has amassed a significant fanbase since its debut in 2016. After the conclusion of the Dark Hero arc in season 6, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the seventh season, which is presently in production.

8) Death Note

Death Note is a popular anime series that falls under the supernatural psychological thriller genre that has become a cult classic with a huge fanbase. The protagonist of the series, Light Yagami, discovers a notebook that allows him to kill anyone whose name he writes down. He wants to create a society free of evil, but he soon succumbs to his god complex, resulting in disastrous consequences.

Although there have been speculations about a second season, it remains to be seen whether it comes to fruition.

7) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a popular anime series that boasts of a vast fanbase owing to its captivating characters, compelling antagonists, and a world of alchemy that is both merciless and yet economical.

It follows Edward and Alphonse Elric, who, as young boys, broke the laws of alchemy in a bid to revive their deceased mother. This led to Ed losing some of his limbs, while Al's soul was sealed within a suit of armor. The series follows the brothers as they search for the Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies.

6) Bleach

Bleach follows the story of Ichigo Kurosaki, a high school student who becomes a Shinigami. He shoulders the responsibility of shielding humans from Hollows and safeguarding the Soul Society from enemy conspiracies and attacks.

The show gained immense popularity in the 2000s and continues to be a fan favorite even today. The release of Bleach TYBW cour 1 last year fueled the fanbase' excitement about the upcoming installment, scheduled to premiere later this year.

5) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan @AoTJewels 6 years ago today, Eren vs. Reiner round 1 6 years ago today, Eren vs. Reiner round 1 https://t.co/5B6RPfxShU

Attack on Titan has acquired a considerable fan base since its debut in 2013. The series takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where humanity has built gigantic walls to protect themselves against Titans.

The plot revolves around Eren Jaeger and his comrades Mikasa and Armin, who join the Scout Regiment to wipe the Titans from the planet. However, the plot gets darker when Eren appears to switch sides and become a villain.

4) Pokemon

The Pokemon anime broke the internet last year when Ash Ketchum achieved his long-held dream of becoming the World Champion. This incident highlights the enormous size of the fandom, which goes far beyond the games.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series, which premiered in April 2023, introduced two new protagonists, Liko and Roy. This fresh take on the series is likely to attract even more fans to the already sizable fanbase.

3) Dragon Ball

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball is a beloved anime series that debuted in Japan in 1986 and has since captivated people worldwide. The story traces Goku's journey from his childhood to the present day. The series' characters like Goku and Vegeta have become household names all over the world. After the conclusion of the Universal Survival arc, Toei Animation took a long break.

Following the success of the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the anime is set to return in 2023 with the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, and the fanbase are eagerly anticipating its release.

2) Naruto

Naruto follows a young ninja named Naruto Uzumaki, who aspires to become the Hokage. The show has become a gateway into anime for many newcomers, thanks to its engaging storyline and unique characters.

Fans enjoy the themes of friendship, determination, and perseverance that the series is known for. Furthermore, with the ongoing sequel Boruto, even more people are discovering and becoming intrigued by the vast universe of Naruto.

1) One Piece

One Piece, one of the most popular shonen anime series based on Eiichiro Oda's manga, premiered in 1999. The story follows Monkey D. Luffy, who wants to become the Pirate King, and his crew as they journey around the world in search of the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

The Wano arc is nearly finished, and it remains quite popular around the world. The recent success of One Piece Film: Red serves as a testament to its enduring appeal and massive fanbase.

Poll : 0 votes