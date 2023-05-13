Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6: Release timings for all regions

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 will be released on May 14, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. The upcoming episode will be an interesting one as it will explore Genya and Sanemi Shinazugawa’s backstory. These siblings had been through extremely unfortunate events, which also led to them joining the Demon Slayer Corps.

Genya intends on becoming a Hashira since he wants his brother to acknowledge him. However, he has a much more important and pressing matter to handle. Tanjiro elegantly took down Sekido, Karaku, and Urogi in one swift motion, while Genya beheaded Aizetsu. That being said, the battle is not over and things will only get more difficult from here on.

Disclaimer: The final section of the article contains spoilers from the manga chapters.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 will focus on Genya’s past and could possibly introduce Hantengu’s new form

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Japan Standard Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:15 pm

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:45 pm

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6?

The upcoming episode will focus on Genya Shinazugawa.

Previously, Genya was in his demonic form, which seemed to have scared Tanjiro. However, he didn’t have to worry since Genya’s demonic form was temporary and he was someone who had retained his humanity. The two immediately engaged in a cat-and-mouse chase as they attempted to find Hantengu’s real body. He shrunk himself to a smaller size in order to hide from the demon hunters.

While Genya located the demon with Tanjiro Kamado’s help, he was not able to cut the demon’s head with his Wakizashi, which snapped into pieces. Genya was shocked because Sekido was behind Genya, attempting to attack the demon hunter with his staff.

It was at this point Genya thought about his past, and the horrible fate that his family had faced during his childhood. Sanemi Shinazugawa and Genya were born to an abusive father, but an extremely caring and loving mother. One day, their father was stabbed and they were left to fend for themselves.

Their mother also turned into a demon later, forcing Sanemi to kill her in order to save his brother. The demon had already killed Genya and Sanemi’s five siblings. But Genya’s eyesight was compromised during the attack, which didn’t allow him to perceive events properly. He assumed that it was a wild animal that had attacked him and his family.

When he saw Sanemi with a weapon, standing next to his mother’s corpse, Genya called Sanemi a murderer.

The upcoming episode of Demon Slayer could also potentially introduce Hantengu's new form - Zohakuten. This form is Sekido, who managed to absorb Karaku, Urogi, and Aizetsu.

