What happened to Genya in Demon Slayer? The demon hunter's tragic fate, explained

Demon Slayer season 3 has the entire fanbase hyped for Genya Shinazugawa. This character, who was briefly introduced in season 1, has taken over this season after he took on one of Hantengu’s avatars in the previous episode. However, episode 5 didn’t focus all that much on Genya, it focused on Gyokko’s entrance to the village.

Muichiro, the Mist Hashira was able to save Kanamori-san and rushed towards Haganezuka’s shed. That’s when Muichiro was stopped in his tracks by Gyokko, and the battle finally commenced. Meanwhile, Tanjiro had to take on Sekido, Karaku, and Urogi by himself. With Nezuko’s help, he was able to turn his sword to a bright red color and activated his Demon Slayer Mark. He was able to behead the three forms’ heads.

Toward the end of the episode, Tanjiro was relieved to see that Genya had beheaded Aizetsu. However, fear took over Tanjiro when he saw Genya resemble a demon. So what exactly will happen to Genya in the upcoming episode of Demon Slayer?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters

Will Genya die in Demon Slayer Season 3?

Genya had his vital spot pierced with Aizetsu’s spear. He was bleeding profusely, and any human in that condition would have succumbed to their injuries. However, Genya will be alive in the next episode. The reason his appearance changed is due to his secret ability which will be revealed soon.

Genya Shinazugawa can temporarily gain a demon’s abilities by consuming their live flesh. This is the reason why his appearance changes and resembles that of a demon. The reason someone like Genya has been able to stay in the Demon Slayer Corps despite not being able to perform Total Concentration Breathing is because of this ability.

Genya, Tanjiro, and Nezuko will team up to find all bodies of the Upper Moon 4 demon to kill it. Tanjiro’s deduction and analytical skills will be crucial once again as he instructs Genya to chase and follow a 5th body that is hiding in the woods. The battle will rage on until they cut Hantengu’s form which represents the emotion of fear.

Genya’s fate towards the end of the series

Genya has a rather sad backstory which caused a major rift between him and his brother, Sanemi Shinazugawa. The latter was forced to kill his own mother who had turned into a demon. Genya didn’t realize that his mother had turned into a demon and blamed Sanemi for killing someone from his own family.

alex 🌊 @_kiheitai me since genya/sanemi backstory is slowly approaching me since genya/sanemi backstory is slowly approaching https://t.co/SE7td4uqgQ

The two parted ways and Genya finally realized the error in his judgment. This is why Genya is persistent about becoming stronger, hoping to become a Hashira one day. He wanted to become strong so his brother could acknowledge him and accept his apology.

rampu 🫧 @fluffylamp One of KnY's themes discusses the infinite potential of the weak, in the end the weakest ones in the Kokushibo fight, aka Muichiro and Genya were the ones that died fighting, Genya despite being the weak one knew his true purpose, he knew that he had to protect Sanemi and others, One of KnY's themes discusses the infinite potential of the weak, in the end the weakest ones in the Kokushibo fight, aka Muichiro and Genya were the ones that died fighting, Genya despite being the weak one knew his true purpose, he knew that he had to protect Sanemi and others, https://t.co/JveaHskANb

Genya is pitted against Kokushibo, the Upper Moon 1 demon during the Infinity Castle arc. In this fight, Genya played a crucial role in weakening Kokushibo as he consumed the demon’s hair in order to gain his abilities. Genya was sliced up by Kokushibo, but the consumption of his hair allowed him to regenerate immediately. He also consumed Kokushibo’s sword which was made out of his flesh.

ran @rankumeno In the end, Kokushibo and Genya died without fully realizing the love their brothers had for them.



Both of them even died in the same way; turning into ashes and scattering into the wind. In the end, Kokushibo and Genya died without fully realizing the love their brothers had for them.Both of them even died in the same way; turning into ashes and scattering into the wind. https://t.co/tI16eTNw8e

He fired a bullet that not only damaged Kokushibo, but also sprouted roots that trapped him to the ground. This allowed Gyomei and Sanemi to deliver the final blow on Kokushibo, killing him soon after. Unfortunately. Genya succumbed to his injuries and his body crumbled away as Sanemi held him. The Wind Hashira was distraught as he witnessed his brother die before his eyes.

Stay tuned for more Demon Slayer anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

