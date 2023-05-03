Why does Genya eat demons in Demon Slayer? Explained

Genya stole the spotlight in Demon Slayer season 3 with his unique fighting ability; his weapon of choice also shocked the entire fanbase. Now, the battle between the demon hunters and the Upper Moon demons has commenced. The opponents are the strongest that this lot has faced, and it’s a massive uphill task to kill them.

So far, Tanjiro’s analytical skills have been crucial, to say the least. His battle IQ has made him a well-rounded fighter which is why Urogi struggled against him. However, having someone like Genya on their side could give them the edge in this fight.

This young demon hunter has a special ability that nobody in the entire Demon Slayer Corps has -- it has something to do with his ability to consume demon flesh. Let us understand why he does this, and the outcome of his actions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Taking a look at Genya’s combat abilities in the series

amber ♡ @tanijrou Demon Slayers have used nichirin swords to fight demons for generations.



genya: Demon Slayers have used nichirin swords to fight demons for generations. genya: https://t.co/frl3tVnkQm

Why does Genya eat demons? He consumes demon flesh because it allows him to temporarily gain that demon’s abilities despite being a human. This is a power that is unique only to him. In the latest episode of Demon Slayer, fans could watch him recite the Amida Sutra.

This incantation doesn’t particularly give him powers, but it is a technique taught by Gyomei Himejima which replaced the Total Concentration Breathing. Genya does not have the talent to wield the sword in a manner similar to other demon hunters.

ran @rankumeno The emotion behind why they turned into demons is the same: desperation. However, they were desperate for different reasons.



Genya, out of his desperation to be acknowledged and forgiven by Sanemi, resorted to eating demons, which due to his special constitution, allowed him+ The emotion behind why they turned into demons is the same: desperation. However, they were desperate for different reasons.Genya, out of his desperation to be acknowledged and forgiven by Sanemi, resorted to eating demons, which due to his special constitution, allowed him+ https://t.co/rYY51fAQpj

His way of making up for that lack of talent is by using Repetitive Action and consuming live demon flesh to gain their attributes. In the manga, Genya Shinazugawa would consume the flesh of the Upper Moon 4 demon to gain its attributes. He was able to throw three massive trees in quick succession, something Genya couldn’t have done in his human form. This is the same reason why Genya has incredible regenerative abilities despite being a human.

The effects of consuming demon flesh seem to last slightly longer. This is why Kokushibo was not able to kill Genya even though his torso was split in two and his limbs were cut off. Genya also consumed Kokushibo’s flesh. Having a couple of Upper Moon 1’s attributes allowed him to reattach his body in mere seconds, and he even managed to intercept the message relayed to Kokusibo by Muzan telepathically.

U @GeoUz19 @Gorillo13 @HeroAcaLs Here a thing: Muzan only can turn people into demon not other way around and as we see with Genya get buff before he returns to human form @Gorillo13 @HeroAcaLs Here a thing: Muzan only can turn people into demon not other way around and as we see with Genya get buff before he returns to human form https://t.co/jwnaOTRIpi

Consumption of Upper Moon 4 and Uppe Moon 1’s flesh allowed Genya to develop his own Blood Demon Art. This demon hunter managed to amalgamate the demon cells into the Nichirin bullets of his gun, allowing him to manipulate the trajectory and speed of the bullets.

This allowed him to swerve the bullet around Kokushibo’s sword to hit the intended target. Once the bullet was lodged into Kokushibo’s flesh, tree-like creatures sprouted from within similar to the ones produced by Zohakuten. This paralyzed Kokushibo, and Genya could manipulate the roots to suck the blood of the demon. This was a brilliant move as it prevented Kokushibo from activating his Blood Demon Art.

Stay tuned for more Demon Slayer anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes