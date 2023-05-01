Demon Slayer season 3: Fans divided over Ufotable ruining Tanjiro's expressions

Following the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4, fans of the series went on Twitter to rant about the apparent mistakes made by Ufotable while animating the episodes. While Ufotable's work in Demon Slayer is highly appreciated by general anime fans, the same feeling is not shared by the die-hard fans of the anime.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 saw Tanjiro try to fight with one of the four Upper Moon Four Demon Hantengu while Nezuko and Genya fought the other three.

However, Tanjiro was too worried about them. Hence, he managed to get back to Nezuko and Genya, following which Tanjiro and Nezuko were knocked out by Hantengu's forms.

Demon Slayer season 3: Fans think Ufotable should have stuck with the expressions from the manga

Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable, Shueisha)

Following the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4, one Demon Slayer fan on Twitter, @Onlyfact_s, began complaining about how Ufotable ruined two scenes of the episode by not capturing Tanjiro's expressions in the same way as depicted in the manga.

As per them, Ufotable did not need to make any changes and should have stuck with the expressions as seen in the manga.

Moreover, the fan had been waiting for the scenes for over a year, which explains why they might be annoyed.

Other Demon Slayer fans joined @Onlyfact_s to express how the anime episode did not depict Tanjiro Kamado's cocky attitude correctly, thus Ufotable had robbed them of the opportunity to see Tanjiro show an emotion that he does not usually carry while fighting demons.

One fan even went on to edit Tanjiro's expression in one scene themselves as they did not think that he had an appropriate smile to depict his confidence.

Jada @Jada19297261 @MrBlackOG I have been waiting so long them to animate that scene for us to get this be so flippen fr we've been robbed @MrBlackOG I have been waiting so long them to animate that scene for us to get this be so flippen fr we've been robbed

tanzukokamado @tanzukokamado14 @MrBlackOG Okay okay, the first smile is amazing, I can’t complain. But the second one compared to the manga is a huge disappointment. This is the only time Tanjiro has a cocky attitude and we waited so long for it so of course we’ll be upset @MrBlackOG Okay okay, the first smile is amazing, I can’t complain. But the second one compared to the manga is a huge disappointment. This is the only time Tanjiro has a cocky attitude and we waited so long for it so of course we’ll be upset

Sketchy Artist @SketchyArtist05 Not complaining, i just feel like Ufotable didn’t capture tanjiro’s confidence very well so i edited it a bit! #鬼滅の刃 Not complaining, i just feel like Ufotable didn’t capture tanjiro’s confidence very well so i edited it a bit! #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/LKqy8ZaPSH

Following that, anime fans began to respond to Demon Slayer fans as they believed that they were being very ungrateful to Ufotable. They thought Demon Slayer was quite possibly getting the best anime adaptation in the industry, considering its animation, choreography, and music.

Moreover, the studio has gone above and beyond while adapting Demon Slayer season 3 as well.

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG Demon Slayer fanbase is turning out to be the most ungrateful fandom. How TF are they complaining about this? Ufotable did Tanjiro's crazed look real good. Demon Slayer fanbase is turning out to be the most ungrateful fandom. How TF are they complaining about this? Ufotable did Tanjiro's crazed look real good. https://t.co/GBxlGQIH3v

vero⁷ @gayhashiraV ufotable is doing such a good job with demon slayer this season like… I get goosebumps every episode ufotable is doing such a good job with demon slayer this season like… I get goosebumps every episode

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG Ufotable once again doing Demon Slayer justice with clean animation and fire sound tracks Ufotable once again doing Demon Slayer justice with clean animation and fire sound tracks https://t.co/PlsmMOd4oW

Many fans even went on to say how the biggest mistake that was made by Ufotable wasn't adapting Tanjiro's facial expressions incorrectly but choosing Demon Slayer manga to adapt into an anime.

Wictor @Wictor2501 Only mistake Ufotable made was picking Demon Slayer of all manga there is to animate twitter.com/Onlyfact_s/sta… Only mistake Ufotable made was picking Demon Slayer of all manga there is to animate twitter.com/Onlyfact_s/sta…

Samureye💫 @Sxmureye Demon Slayer fans when Ufotable animates Tanjiro’s nose 1 centimeter to the left therefore making it not canon and a bad adaptation twitter.com/onlyfact_s/sta… Demon Slayer fans when Ufotable animates Tanjiro’s nose 1 centimeter to the left therefore making it not canon and a bad adaptation twitter.com/onlyfact_s/sta… https://t.co/9V2gK4kUVr

whugamoi @whugamoi demon slayer fans love to complain while they lucky that mediocre manga even crossed ufotable's eyes twitter.com/Onlyfact_s/sta… demon slayer fans love to complain while they lucky that mediocre manga even crossed ufotable's eyes twitter.com/Onlyfact_s/sta…

Following the backlash that Twitter user @Onlyfact_s received, they decided to delete the original tweet and issue an "apology" to Twitter users as they sarcastically expressed how they learned their lesson and would henceforth only speak well about Demon Slayer season 3 and further releases.

Surprisingly, they received some support for their Tweet as several fans expressed how Ufotable had robbed fans of their experience in Demon Slayer season 3.

Asael @Asael_96

Just please I don't want your twts filling the haters fires.

You're the G and no I won't unfollow you 🥹 @Onlyfact_s Sigh, guess I was pretty mad about all the hate floating around sorry manJust please I don't want your twts filling the haters fires.You're the G and no I won't unfollow you 🥹 @Onlyfact_s Sigh, guess I was pretty mad about all the hate floating around sorry man Just please I don't want your twts filling the haters fires.You're the G and no I won't unfollow you 🥹

zayla l GOJO IS UNBOXED!!! @blozzems @Onlyfact_s literally waited so long for it to get animated people can be upset about it and still appreciate everything good ufotable has done for the series.. people hate to see ANY criticism to any studio @Onlyfact_s literally waited so long for it to get animated people can be upset about it and still appreciate everything good ufotable has done for the series.. people hate to see ANY criticism to any studio

The fans believed that @Onlyfact_s's concerns were valid and they should not back down from tweeting similarly in the future if they find something incorrect about the manga.

