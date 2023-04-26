10 Demon Slayer ships that are all the rage after Season 3

With Demon Slayer season 3 currently ongoing, fans of the series have once again indulged in the plot and the characters. While Tanjiro and Nezuko will surely be taking center stage this season, fans will also be focusing on the two Hashiras - Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji.

Mitsuri Kanroji, being the Love Hashira, has already enchanted fans through her charm and personality. Fans loved her appearances in the first two episodes that saw her interact with Tanjiro. Following that, they began shipping the two characters, as we look into the ten Demon Slayer ships that are all the rage after season 3.

Mitsuri Kanroji and Tanjiro Kamado, and 9 other Demon Slayer ships that fans look out for

1) Tanjiro Kamado and Kanao Tsuyuri

Kanao as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro and Kanao have been shipped since the first season when Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke were brought to the Butterfly Mansion for treatment. Tanjiro was able to have her open up and make decisions by herself.

In the third season, Kanao was seen taking care of Tanjiro after he was out of commission for a long time after his battle against the Upper Moon 6 Demons - Daki and Gyutaro.

2) Inosuke Hashibira and Aoi Kanzaki

Aoi as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Ever since the first season, fans have been able to observe a husband-wife-like tension between Inosuke and Aoi as Aoi can be seen repeatedly nagging Inosuke whenever he displays his weird antics.

In season 3, Aoi was shown to be very worried about Inosuke's health after he was poisoned in the battle against Daki and Gyutaro. She took care of him and nursed him back to normal.

3) Zenitsu Agatsuma and Nezuko Kamado

Nezuko and Zenitsu as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu and Nezuko is easily the most popular ship in Demon Slayer as fans root for Zenitsu to get close to Nezuko. Moreover, as seen in the anime, Tanjro seems to have already approved of his likeness towards his sister.

While Zenitsu was always following Nezuko in hopes of wooing her, in the second season, Zenitsu, while asleep, fought alongside Nezuko and protected her in the Mugen train, inadvertently impressing her.

4) Mitsuri Kanroji and Tanjiro Kamado

Mitsuri and Tanjiro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

While Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji made her first appearance in Demon Slayer season 1, fans did not ship her with Tanjiro Kamado back then. However, after her appearance in season 3, fans could not stop shipping her with the protagonist.

In Demon Slayer season 3, Mitsuri revealed how she joined the Demon Slayer Corps to find herself someone stronger than herself. Following that, the Love Hashira whispered into Tanjiro's ear to find a weapon that would help him get stronger, inadvertently hinting at her interest towards him.

5) Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Tomioka

Shinobu and Tomioka as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Tomioka have been shipped with each other ever since their first appearance together in the Mount Natagumo Arc. While Giyu is often quiet and calm, Shinobu is able to trigger his emotions.

Moreover, the Insect Hashira has a way of getting under the Water Hashira's skin, hinting that she feels comfortable with him. Additionally, fans observed how Shibobu had Giyu observe the moon, which is known to be a way to express one's affection.

6) Tanjiro Kamado and Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke on the ceiling (Image via Ufotable)

While the two characters may not have shown any romantic interest towards each other, it is undeniable to Demon Slayer fans that the two characters have a great dynamic with each other.

Their dynamic has been excellent ever since their first encounter in season 1, all the way till season 3 when Inosuke was worried for Tanjiro to the point where he climbed on the ceiling to keep observing his friend.

7) Tanjiro Kamado and Aoi Kanzaki

Aoi as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro and Aoi first met back in season 1 after Tanjiro was brought to the Butterfly Mansion to get his injuries treated. She is part of the Demon Slayer Corps medical sector and has nursed Tanjiro back to normal twice.

In season 3, Aoi was shown to be extremely happy when Tanjiro woke up from her deep sleep. She was feeling worried as she felt guilty that Tanjiro was injured after he took her place in the Entertainment District mission.

8) Zenitsu Agatsuma and Aoi Kanzaki

Aoi and Zenitsu as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Given how Zenitsu feels desperate to find a lover, it was expected of him to try to woo Aoi, who was rehabilitating him in the Butterfly Mansion. While Aoi does have a better relationship with Tanjiro and Inosuke, one cannot deny that she also has a fun dynamic with Zenitsu.

In season 1, Zenitsu repeatedly tried to get close to Aoi by not causing her any harm during his training. However, he used the same methods to get close to her physically.

9) Shinobu Kocho and Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro and Shinobu as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

While it has been some time since Tanjiro Kamado and Shinobu Kocho last met, the scene they shared in the first season over the top of the Butterfly Mansion is unforgettable for the fans.

While Tanjiro was practicing his breathing technique, Shinobu snuck close and observed him. This flustered Tanjiro given how close her face was to his. Moments later, the Insect Hashira confided in Tanjiro about her past, hinting that she trusted Tanjiro.

10) Obanai Iguro and Mitsuri Kanroji

Obanai as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Given how Mitsuri Kanroji had joined the Demon Slayer Corps in hopes of finding herself a strong man, it seems obvious that she would now only want someone who is as strong as Hashira, and who else could match that requirement other than a Hashira.

In Demon Slayer season 1, Mitsuri Kanroji was shown to be very impressed and charmed by Obanai when he was first seen sitting on a tree as he used his sharp tongue to argue with Tanjro. This led to fans shipping the two Hashira, hoping to see the two characters together in the future.

These were our picks of Demon Slayer ships that are all the rage after season 3. If you believe that we missed out on any, do comment down below.

