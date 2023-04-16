Demon Slayer season 3 drops a new poster of Mitsuri Kanroji

With Demon Slayer season 3 set to release its first Blu-ray & DVD volume, a new poster featuring Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, illustrated by Akira Matsushima, was released as its cover art. The entire season is set to have six volumes, with the first one slated for release on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The premiere of Demon Slayer season 3 featured a meeting between the Upper Moon Rank demons and their leader Muzan Kibutsuji as the demon king gave his new orders. Elsewhere, Tanjiro recovered from his injuries and went to the Swordsmith Village to get his sword fixed. During this visit, he met Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Genya Shinazugawa.

Demon Slayer season 3 releases new cover art for its Blu-ray and DVD

Following the premiere of Demon Slayer season 3, Ufotable announced the decision to release Blu-ray and DVDs of the anime overseas in six volumes. The first volume itself is set to be released on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Blu-ray and DVDs from Volume 2 onwards will be released later, the date for which will be announced in detail in the future. These volumes will also contain videos of stage greetings from all over the world.

The first volume features a new cover art of Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji drawn by the anime's Character Designer and Chief Animation Director Akira Matsushima. In the poster, Mitsuri can be seen happily running and wielding her blade as the Swordsmith Village architecture can be seen behind her.

In addition, there will also be a video of a stage greeting in Tokyo, which was held back in February 2023.

Fans react to Mitsuri's return in Demon Slayer

Fans were totally captivated by Mitsuri Kanorji's return who, with her charm and looks, got the audience immediately hooked to the latest season.

They were previously disappointed to learn that Zenitsu and Inosuke were not going to have a bigger role in the third season. However, the void left by their absence was filled by Misturi, whose personality brought a new kind of comedy into the anime.

Fans totally adored the Love Hashira as she shared her reason for joining the Demon Slayer Corps. The reason was so out of the world that even Tanjiro could not hide his shock.

Further, when Mitsuri whispered into Tanjiro's ear later on, he could not stop himself from nosebleeding. While she may not have said anything overtly flirty, even so, her voice and presence were enough to captivate Tanjiro, which, as per fans, was the right reaction for anyone to show in the presence of the Love Hashira.

With so much more to look forward to, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2.

