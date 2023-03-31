Demon Slayer: Will Daki and Gyutaro be reincarnated? Explained

With the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc set to premiere on Sunday, April 9, fans will have a lot of questions about the anime, especially about the characters that had a major impact in the previous season. While Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui was front and center of the season, the two Upper Moon Six Demons Daki and Gyutaro also had a significant role in the Entertainment District arc.

Unfortunately, for the fans who had come to like them, the two demons were beheaded by the Demon Slayers by the end of the second season. However, if one looks at the lore of the anime, they are bound to be left confused about whether two demons will get reincarnated in the future or not.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Will the Upper Moon Six demons get reincarnated?

While the Upper Moon Demons Daki and Gyutaro will not be reincarnated, their final scene did hint that there was an option for them to have a new happy life in the future.

The sibling demons were introduced as the primary antagonists of the Entertainment District Arc as the story saw them fight the demon slayers in an all-out battle. As Daki and Gyutaro were connected to each other, it was extremely difficult to defeat them as one needed to behead both of their heads at the same time to finish them off.

Thus, after a long-fought battle, Tengen, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu managed to behead the two Upper Moon Six demons, leading them to start disintegrating. While spending their final moments as mortal beings, the two siblings criticized each other for their mistakes. However, Tanjiro stopped them by covering Gyutaro's mouth, preventing him from insulting his sister.

Tanjiro could see the similarities between the demon siblings and himself and Nezuko, given how the siblings only had each other left in the world. Thus, upon realizing that she was about to pass away, Daki began to cry as her head entirely disintegrated, leaving Gyutaro alone.

The latter then started to remember their life before becoming demons. Here, he remembers how he took care of Daki, leading him to wonder if his sister could have had a better life if it were to be someone else who took care of her.

Gyutaro was then seen in an astral plane, which seemed to resemble purgatory. Here, Daki appeared to him in her original form as Ume. She asked him where they were going as she hoped that her brother would take her along with him. However, Gyutaro tried to reject the idea as he strictly told her not to follow him.

The former decided to walk over to hell, as he asked his little sister to walk over the other path, thus cutting off his bad influence on her in their presumed next life. Nevertheless, Ume embraced her brother as she apologized for her past words and expressed her intention to never let him go. The pair then departed to the afterlife, however, it wasn't revealed if walking over to the hell path would lead them to get reincarnated.

