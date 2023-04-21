Demon Slayer Season 3 Somali dub is breaking the internet, and with good reason

It has been nearly three weeks since Demon Slayer season 3 premiered. Since then, the anime has not only been released in Japanese and English subtitled versions but also in dubbed versions of other languages, such as English, French, Arabic, Spanish, Hindi, and Somali.

Two episodes of Demon Slayer season 3 have been broadcast so far, and each has dazzled viewers with its stunning animation. Fans have even started to take notice of the new season's dubbing, which they had previously paid less attention to when it came to Demon Slayer before the ongoing season.

Demon Slayer Season 3: Fans react to the improvement in Somali dub

One anime fan on Twitter @Sanjistars noticed how the Somali dub for the anime had improved in Demon Slayer season 3. Previously, during the second season, the dubbing was out of sync and of poor quality, which led to fans of the series making fun of it.

However, with the release of Demon Slayer season 3, the Somali dub for the same has also come out, and it has improved way beyond recognition.

D @latinoheat_64 @Sanjistars Somali has a soft calm but yet a threatening voice @Sanjistars Somali has a soft calm but yet a threatening voice

Fans loved how the Somali dub was calm but fear-inducing. The way with which Kokushibo said Akaza's name seemingly sent chills down the viewers' spines, as it was more threatening than any other dub in the thread. It also suited the tone of the character and the moment Kokushibo tried to threaten Akaza from acting out of order.

..... @AqdCTWzG8qlXZNH @Sanjistars The Arabic and Somali voice actors clearly understood the task, preserved the "intense" and "threatening" vibe from the Japanese original. English dub doesn't deserve 9.5 at all. @Sanjistars The Arabic and Somali voice actors clearly understood the task, preserved the "intense" and "threatening" vibe from the Japanese original. English dub doesn't deserve 9.5 at all.

Many fans felt that both Somali and Arabic dubs were great given how the voice actors from both teams clearly understood what needed to be done. Both dubs are different from each other, yet they did not lose the vibe of the scene, which needed to be intense and threatening, something that many fans claimed the English dub failed to deliver.

AA @AA_IDK_ @Sanjistars Somali cooked but if I had to choose a dub other than jp it’s Arabic🫡 @Sanjistars Somali cooked but if I had to choose a dub other than jp it’s Arabic🫡

Several fans also believed the Somali dub was good, but the Arabic dub was miles better. Not only was it threatening and intense, but it also managed to maintain the authoritative tone that could be seen in the original Japanese version.

Moreover, the Arabic version of Demon Slayer was also great during the second season, meaning that the Arabic dub team knew what they were doing, leading to fans praising them for their work.

Miguel Cyrus 🇧🇧🇵🇷✨ @Psychoweeb222 @Sanjistars Yo how is every dub better than English, America just needs to stop @Sanjistars Yo how is every dub better than English, America just needs to stop 😂😂😂😂

Da boomer @SyusukeAmagai don’t even give it a fighting chance @Sanjistars Why in these videos is it that the English dub sounds like it was recorded in the movie theater under waterdon’t even give it a fighting chance @Sanjistars Why in these videos is it that the English dub sounds like it was recorded in the movie theater under water 😭 don’t even give it a fighting chance

During all this, the English dub of the anime got a lot of hate as several fans pointed out how small a dub team is for English versions, given how one can recognize each voice actor from their voices; some even claimed that they have been the same since the time they watched English dub versions of Dragon Ball and One Piece.

Thus, there were plenty of arguments between fans, as most of them roasted the English dub versions. Meanwhile, others stated that they were simply "sub-elitists" who believed that they were better than others to watch the subbed versions, which is why they kept praising every other dubbed version of Demon Slayer season 3 other than the English one.

Fans even pointed out how whenever someone is making such dub comparisons, the English ones are always of bad quality recordings, which does not allow them to stand a good chance against the other languages' dub versions.

