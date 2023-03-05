Demon Slayer announces English dub cast for the Upper Moons

Demon Slayer season 3 is just a month away from its premiere that is slated for April 9, 2023. Excited fans who are already eagerly anticipating the release of the new season will be happy to learn that the English dub voice cast for the upper moons was published recently.

A tweet from "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English)" shared a video revealing the names of the new voice actors featured in the upcoming installment of the beloved anime. Demon Slayer season 3 will bring some of the six upper moons of Twelve Kizuri to the audience, and the information revealed via Twitter comprises names of the voice actors who have brought the upper moon characters to life.

Demon Slayer: English dub casts for the Upper Moons revealed

1) Gyokko/Brent Mukai

Gyokko’s voice in English will be given by Brent Mukai (Image via Ufotable/brentmukai.com)

Gyokko is one of the six Upper Moons in Demon Slayer and holds the rank of Upper Moon Five. He is expected to act as one of the antagonists of Demon Slayer season 3. Gyokko’s voice in English will be portrayed by Brent Mukai.

Brent Mukai is an experienced voice actor with a career spanning several years. He is known for being versatile and having a wide vocal range. Mukai has lent his voice to a wide range of characters across different types of media.

His voice has been heard before as Alan Kay in My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission movie, Dragon's Dream in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and Killer 1 in Lupin the Third: Part VI. Additionally, he played Scratchmen Apoo in One Piece and Ayabe in Fire Force.

2) Hantengu/Christopher Corey Smith

Hantengu's English voice will be portrayed by Christopher Corey Smith (Image via Ufotable/IMDb)

Hantengu is one of the main characters in Demon Slayer season 3. He is one of the six Upper Moons, the most powerful members of the demon society, and holds the rank of Upper Moon Four. Christopher Corey Smith gives voice to Hantengu in the third season of Demon Slayer's English dub.

Smith brings a distinct touch to the character, capturing his cunning and mischievous nature. Hantengu's multiple personalities require Smith to showcase his range as a voice actor, as he must switch between different voices and tones throughout the character's many dialogues.

Smith has been a part of several animes and even lent his voice to multiple characters in a single anime. Previously, he performed as an English dub voice actor in Hunter x Hunter as Kite, Attack on Titan (TV) as Oruo Bozad, and Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky as Master Zoria, among many other renowned characters.

3) Doma/Stephen Fu

Doma's voice in English will be portrayed by Stephen Fu (Image via Ufotable/Anime Voice-Over Wiki)

Doma holds the rank of Upper Moon Two, and the character will be introduced in the first portion of the series. Doma is voiced by Stephen Fu in the English dub of Demon Slayer season 3. Stephen is expected to lend the character a lot of life and energy, capturing the spirit of both his crazy personality and evil plans.

Stephen Fu is an American voice actor known for his work in anime, video games, and animation. He began his career as a voice actor in 2016 and has since lent his voice to a wide range of characters. He has been heard as Henry Legolant in Black Clover, Weather Report (Weather Forecast) in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and Shougo Kukiyama in Tokyo Ghoul: Re.

Moreover, Stephen Fu portrayed Chen Gong in the Record of Ragnarok and Ozymandias in Fate/Grand Order Movie: The Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot Wandering; Agateram.

4) Kokushibo/Jonah Scott

Kokushibo's voice in English will be played by Jonah Scott (Image via Ufotable and Twitter/@ImMrTransistor)

Kokushibo is one of the characters that fans are anticipating to see the most. Ranked as the number one Upper Moon among the six, he is the strongest demon to serve under the demon lord Muzan Kibutsuji. Jonah Scott will be providing his English dub voice.

Jonah Scott is a talented American voice actor who is known for his lively and varied performances in anime, video games, and animation. Scott has lent his voice to a wide range of characters and is best known as Legoshi in Beastars, Charlotte Katakuri in One Piece, Kojiro "Joe" Nanjo in Sk8 the Infinity, and Akihiko Kaji in Given.

Furthermore, he voiced Formaggio in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind and Lihito in Kengan Ashura.

Other than the above characters, Nakime, who summons the castle on Muzan's order, is predicted to be played by Amber Lee Connors, while Upper Moon Three, Akaza, has been voiced by Lucien Dodge, who also portrayed Keisuke Baji in Tokyo Revengers.

Given that these are some of the most renowned names in the industry, fans will surely enjoy the voice cast's genius work in Demon Slayer season 3.

